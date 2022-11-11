New England Patriots links 11/11/22 - Embrace the Bye: Pats can still win Week 10

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault spotllights the Patriots’ bye week priorities: Rest, refocus and self-evaluation. The Pats got in a final pre-bye-week practice session before getting a long weekend off to rest up and reset for the final season push.
- Patriots Unfiltered roundtable roundup: Bye week edition.
- Press Conferences: Cameron Achord - Matt Patricia - DeMarcus Covington - Joe Judge - Jerod Mayo - Nick Caley - Steve Belichick - Troy Brown.
- One-on-One with Jonathan Jones. (2.39 min. video)
- Mic’d Up: Jalen Mills. (1.34 min. video)
- Do Your Job Mini: Behind-the-scenes of Gillette Stadium’s $225 Million renovation project. (3.35 min. video)
- Patriots players check out artifacts from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (40 sec. video)
- Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background. (13 min. video)
- Tales From the Tailgate: Meet Schwartzie. (5.35 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook: Fan roundtable, biggest surprise and biggest disappointment from first half of season, NFL Week 10 predictions. (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Week 10 picks, how to fix the offense, free agents in 2023. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian reports the Patriots coaching staff plans to work through the bye week break.
- Mike Kadlick’s Bye week report card: Grading the Patriots position by position.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry give out Patriots midseason awards at bye week.
- Zack Cox awards his Patriots midseason superlatives: Top studs, duds from first half.
- Nick Stevens identifies five items on Patriots offense’s bye week checklist. 1. Get healthy.
- Mark Daniels’ Patriots mailbag: Here’s how Bill Belichick can fix the offense in 2023.
- Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Can struggling offense be fixed after the Bye?
- Andy Hart writes how ‘false realities’ aside, Mac Jones needs to be better.
- Dakota Randall highlights David Andrews as he opens up on his concussion, the dirty hit that caused it and more. Andrews received no apology.
- Chris Mason notes Jabrill Peppers strives to be throwback in ‘game that’s soft as hell now.’ In a secondary with a few heavy hitters — hello, Kyle Dugger — Peppers still might bring the most thump.
- Nick O’Malley points out how ‘receiver’ Matthew Slater has only 1 catch in 15 years; he doesn’t want a 2nd.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) PFF ranks New England’s top 10 players through Week 9. Matt Judon 7th: This is why we don’t treat PFF as the football bible. Judon leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.
- CBS Boston reports the Patriots have the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL, according to one model.
- Greg Dudek tells us where ESPN ranks Patriots corner Jack Jones among the NFL’s best rookies.
- Karen Guregian relays Matt Patricia on Mac Jones: ‘He’s progressing every week in a great way.’
- Khari Thompson notes special teams coordinator Cam Achord is cutting back on caffeine; He’s down to five cups of coffee per day, from 6-7 plus several sodas. /Baby steps.
- Khari Thompson highlights a video posted to the Patriots Twitter account of the players talking about their biggest rookie mistakes, including Jakobi Meyers taking 3 hours to figure out the commuter rail and more. /Worth a watch.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Patriots RBs coach Vinnie Sunseri mic’d up at practice.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky ‘Interested’ in Patriots coaching job. “If Mac Jones is there, I would (be interested).”
- Michael Hurley talks about Jim Irsay guiding the Colts into chaos, and makes his Week 10 picks.
- Nick O’Malley reports LB Blake Martinez abruptly retires from the Raiders at age 28. /Josh can’t catch a break.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Andy Hart, to talk all things Patriots at the Bye. (45 min.)
- Next Pats Podcast: Phil Perry talked to former Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia about the o-line, the defense knowing the plays and much more. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) David Andrews back at practice after illegal hit forced him to miss 2 weeks.
- Analysts (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?
- Staff (The Ringer) 2022 NFL midseason playoff predictions.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the projected postseason chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 10.
- Conor Orr (SI) 2022 NFL midseason rookie rankings.
- Steve Megargee (AP) Many positive, negative surprises mark NFL season’s 1st half.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) NFL 2022: Five key statistics for Week 10.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 10: NFL RBs poised for second-half breakout.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) One hell of a party: The NFL returns to the raucous German fan base it left behind.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL midseason betting roundtable: Our picks for biggest surprise, disappointment and what’s next.
- Jerry Thornton says Patriots 1st round bust Dominique Easley’s failure may be explained by his crippling addiction to pancakes.
- Randy Oliver (Daily Snark) Because Odell Beckham took 2021 salary in Bitcoin, he’s now PAID $200k to play last season.
- Alec White (BuffaloBills) Bills injury report: QB Josh Allen & four other players do not practice on Thursday
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 10 NFL game picks.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) D.C. lawsuit might end Dan Snyder’s tenure as Commanders owner — and it could bring down NFL commish Roger Goodell with him.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL calls lawsuit filed by D.C. AG Karl Racine “legally unsound and factually baseless.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Commanders embrace opportunity to show “what is fact and what is fiction”
