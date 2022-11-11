 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 11/11/22 - Embrace the Bye: Pats can still win Week 10

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Hunter Henry celebrates a TD run
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian reports the Patriots coaching staff plans to work through the bye week break.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Bye week report card: Grading the Patriots position by position.
  • Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry give out Patriots midseason awards at bye week.
  • Zack Cox awards his Patriots midseason superlatives: Top studs, duds from first half.
  • Nick Stevens identifies five items on Patriots offense’s bye week checklist. 1. Get healthy.
  • Mark DanielsPatriots mailbag: Here’s how Bill Belichick can fix the offense in 2023.
  • Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Can struggling offense be fixed after the Bye?
  • Andy Hart writes how ‘false realities’ aside, Mac Jones needs to be better.
  • Dakota Randall highlights David Andrews as he opens up on his concussion, the dirty hit that caused it and more. Andrews received no apology.
  • Chris Mason notes Jabrill Peppers strives to be throwback in ‘game that’s soft as hell now.’ In a secondary with a few heavy hitters — hello, Kyle Dugger — Peppers still might bring the most thump.
  • Nick O’Malley points out how ‘receiver’ Matthew Slater has only 1 catch in 15 years; he doesn’t want a 2nd.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) PFF ranks New England’s top 10 players through Week 9. Matt Judon 7th: This is why we don’t treat PFF as the football bible. Judon leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks.
  • CBS Boston reports the Patriots have the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL, according to one model.
  • Greg Dudek tells us where ESPN ranks Patriots corner Jack Jones among the NFL’s best rookies.
  • Karen Guregian relays Matt Patricia on Mac Jones: ‘He’s progressing every week in a great way.’
  • Khari Thompson notes special teams coordinator Cam Achord is cutting back on caffeine; He’s down to five cups of coffee per day, from 6-7 plus several sodas. /Baby steps.
  • Khari Thompson highlights a video posted to the Patriots Twitter account of the players talking about their biggest rookie mistakes, including Jakobi Meyers taking 3 hours to figure out the commuter rail and more. /Worth a watch.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Patriots RBs coach Vinnie Sunseri mic’d up at practice.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky ‘Interested’ in Patriots coaching job. “If Mac Jones is there, I would (be interested).”
  • Michael Hurley talks about Jim Irsay guiding the Colts into chaos, and makes his Week 10 picks.
  • Nick O’Malley reports LB Blake Martinez abruptly retires from the Raiders at age 28. /Josh can’t catch a break.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Andy Hart, to talk all things Patriots at the Bye. (45 min.)
  • Next Pats Podcast: Phil Perry talked to former Patriots OL coach Dante Scarnecchia about the o-line, the defense knowing the plays and much more. (37 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...