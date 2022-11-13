Pats Pulpit Picks: Will the Vikings upset the Bills in Week 10?

The Week 10 slate is a juicy one despite the New England Patriots being on bye. For the first time ever there will be a regular season football game in Germany with a kickoff at 9:30 a.m. ET. The 1 p.m. ET window features seven games while the 4 p.m. ET time slot features three. Things wrap up with Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Seattle Seahawks (+2.5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) will face off at 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich. These two teams have been surprising this year as Seattle has looked great and Tampa Bay has underperformed. Things may have changed for the Bucs, though, as Tom Brady led them down the field in less than a minute last week and threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Cade Otton. The hype around the Seahawks will not be enough for a Brady-led team that is poised to get hot.

A great game at 1 p.m. ET is the Minnesota Vikings (+6.5) at the Buffalo Bills (-6.5). The Vikings are 7-1 but this is a true test against a very good Bills team; Kirk Cousins needs to show up in a big way and put up enough points against a potent offense. Josh Allen, meanwhile, will start at quarterback for the Bills after some questions about an elbow injury. He and ex-Viking Stefon Diggs may be too much for Minnesota to handle.

The Dallas Cowboys (-4) will travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers (+4) at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Cowboys have a legit defense and have been putting their offense in great positions to succeed. They should easily win this game as the Packers have been awful, but Aaron Rodgers may have a legacy game up his sleeve. Green Bay needs a win desperately and the back-to-back MVP will look to make a statement.

Sunday Night Football is a fun one as the Los Angeles Chargers (+7.5) face off with the San Fransisco 49ers (-7.5). This is a big spread considering the Chargers are a good team. They are missing major playmakers, but they still find ways to score. On the other side of things, the 49ers have their full arsenal on offense for the first time all season. They should have the edge at home in what will be a great game.

Who will win on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Justin Fields Over 58.5 Rushing Yards (-130): Is Justin Fields blossoming into a star right in front of everyone's eyes? It sure seems that way as he has played exceptional football recently. He is a great runner and will have designed rushing plays against an atrocious Detroit Lions defense. Look for Fields to get loose multiple times in this game and have way more than 58.5 rushing yards.