New England Patriots links 11/14/22 - Week 10 recap: Pats win bye week, return ready for a run

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar shares ten Patriots thoughts coming off the bye week. 1. Mac Jones hits the nail on the head in his bye week press conference.
- Evan Lazar tells us how the Patriots can get the offense back on track.
- Mike Dussault looks at whether the defense is primed to peak over final 8-game gauntlet; The true tests lie ahead.
- One-on-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.
- Patriots All Access, bye-week edition: Colts recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr. (40 min. video)
- Patriots This Week: Colts recap, New England heads into bye week. (20 min. video)
- Community: Mac Jones surprises Jordan Boys & Girls Club with game tickets vs. Jets. (1.12 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: How Patriots aim to keep NFL sack leader Matthew Judon fresh all season; Unique schedule ahead; Negative yardage plays; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots news: Midseason grades for the roster.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Patriots midseason superlatives.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ midseason awards and assessments.
- Michael Hurley’s Midseason review: Patriots are pretty much the team that we thought they would be.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots first-half report card: Best, worst grades.
- Karen Guregian presents a 6-point plan for a Patriots postseason return. 1. Find the right O-line combination.
- Conor Roche takes a look at the remaining schedule to see if the Pats can reach their projected win total (8.5) and make the playoffs.
- Andy Hart identifies 5 Patriots who must step up over the second half of 2022. 1. Matt Patricia.
- Zack Cox reports that even though the Patriots were off this weekend, they still were able to improve their playoff standing after the Chargers Sunday night loss.
- Jason Ounpraseuth reports how the Patriots’ path to first in the AFC East opens after the dramatic Bills’ loss yesterday. /That game was a pistol.
- Dakota Randall presents five reasons for Patriots optimism at the halfway mark. 1. The defense.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three reality checks for New England in 2022. 1. Offense has no major playmaker.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) What have the Patriots shown so far into the season? 1. Defense has been great.
- Alex Barth explains what an RPO is, the offensive concept behind the latest buzzword around the Patriots.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Dante Scarnecchia shares thoughts on Patriots play-calling.
- Phil Perry highlights Dante Scarnecchia explaining the importance of getting David Andrews back at center
- Jim Hackett explains why for Mac Jones, the bye week is an important time for a reset.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) RB Rhamondre Stevenson focused on ‘coming back stronger’ after Bye.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) CB Jack Jones lands on ESPN’s list of top 10 rookies.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) CB Marcus Jones providing strong ‘return’ on investment: Jones is among the top performers in the NFL in both punt and kick returns in 2022.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) How have these key Patriots signings panned out?
- Pat Pitts (GilletteGazette) Matt Patricia needs to be fired.
- Jerry Thornton says Josh McDaniels losing to Jeff Saturday pretty much guarantees he’s getting fired in Las Vegas and will end up back in New England.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Vikings Thanksgiving game to feature inaugural John Madden tribute.
- Mike Kadlick considers if the AFC East is the best division in football.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) NFL Executives Survey: Patriots in the middle of AFC pack and out of the playoffs
- Conor Roche says the NFL will play ‘at least’ 4 more games in Germany through 2025, and believes the Patriots have a good chance to play in one of them.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 10: Football Morning in Germany, and Justin Jefferson on the wildest game of the year so far.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best NFL Week 10 performances: MMQB hands out game balls.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 10 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
- Around the NFL (ESPN) 2022 NFL season, Week 10: What we learned from Sunday’s games.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones among five quarterbacks with most at stake in second half; Dallas’ big decision; More.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 10 grades: Tom Brady’s Buccaneers earn an ‘A-’ for win in Germany; Raiders get an ‘F’ for ugly loss
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 10 overreactions and reality checks: Can Kirk Cousins reach the Super Bowl? Is Josh Allen regressing?
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of Week 10. The Vikings and Bills delivered the game of the year, Jeff Saturday won his Colts coaching debut, and Tom Brady still can’t catch; More.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from Week 10: Tom Brady is not a receiver, plus Vikings-Bills madness.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) AFC East now has Dolphins on top, Jets with tiebreaker over Bills, Patriots last. ‘The Patriots haven’t finished in last place in the AFC East since 2000, when it was a five-team division and they finished fifth in Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach, before Tom Brady was their starting quarterback.’
- Staff (Football Zebras) Week 10 officiating liveblog: Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson admits Bills’ late game catch should have been reversed.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Coaches should always be able to challenge, including inside two minutes.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Vikings stun Josh Allen, Bills in OT after arguably wildest final minute in NFL history.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL insists to NFLPA: Injury rates are same on synthetic surfaces vs. grass.
- Report (AP) NFL commish says ‘at least’ four Germany games through 2025.
