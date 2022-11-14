The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields Monday for the first of four practices this week coming off the bye week.

“Try to do the things that we feel like will benefit us,” Bill Belichick said Monday morning about the extra practice. “So, obviously that’s a combination of things, but we’ll try to put some things together that we think will help our team.”

The first practice back also marked the return of wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots first play from scrimmage against the New York Jets in Week 8. Parker has not practiced since the injury and missed the Week 9 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

After not being present for the start of last week’s Wednesday practice, tackle Trent Brown and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux were present for the media portion of Monday’s practice.

The lone absence on Monday was defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer also remained out after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Hoyer has been eligible to return from injured reserve since Week 9, but has not practiced.

“We continue to monitor all the players as they progress in their rehabilitation from whatever their situation is,” Belichick said Monday. “So, the players that are potentially eligible to return that could be a consideration. Obviously, the ones that aren’t, aren’t. That’s a whole different — they’re in a different category. But, yeah, we’ll continue to monitor all those players that we’ve placed on injured reserve during the season that potentially could return.”

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week following Wednesday’s practice. They will take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.