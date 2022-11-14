Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Commanders vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (+11) will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (-11) to cap off Week 10. The playoff hopefuls look to knock off the last remaining undefeated team in the league.

Washington comes in at 4-5 and a win would help their playoff chances significantly. The offense is being led by Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz on the shelf due to a thumb injury. They need to be able to run the ball in this game to have a chance at winning. This will set up deep ball opportunities for Heinicke to find the playmaking receivers.

The Commanders have a defensive unit that can be dominant with the pass rush getting home. If they can make Jalen Hurts uncomfortable, they may be able to force turnovers. They do not want to get into a shootout with a dynamic Eagles offense, so this is the phase they need to win. Look for head coach Ron Rivera to dial up as special defensive game plan to keep this game close.

Philadelphia comes in at 8-0 and is hunting an undefeated season. This offense is a machine, and they should keep rolling on Monday Night Football. Look for receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to have big days against a weak Commanders secondary. This will help the run game open up for Hurts and Miles Sanders.

The Eagles defense has been just as impressive as the offensive side of things. Led by a dominant defensive line that includes Fletcher Cox this defense can get pressure on the quarterback. This has allowed the secondary to feast on bad throws and intercept 12 passes — second most in the NFL — so far this season. Expect more of the same tonight from the big names on the Philadelphia defense.

The Eagles are 11-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Jalen Hurts Over 41.5 Rushing Yards (-125): The Eagles offense has been extremely impressive this year and Hurts is a massive part of that. He has been dynamic through the air, but he will use his legs a lot in this one. The game will be surprisingly close, and Hurts will need to use his legs to help secure a win in this one. Expect him to exceed 41.5 rushing yards.