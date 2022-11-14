Patriots host five long snappers for workouts, including former Panthers draft pick Thomas Fletcher

The New England Patriots updated the emergency list at long snapper on Monday.

The organization hosted free agents Thomas Fletcher, Tucker Addington, Turner Bernard, Joe Fortunato and Antonio Ortiz for workouts, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Fletcher, 24, was chosen by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 222 overall after winning the Patrick Mannelly Award and attending the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound two-time national champion out of Alabama spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve and was waived in August.

Addington, 25, had signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad in October. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Sam Houston State Bearkat played in 48 career games during his collegiate career. He was selected by the Houston Gamblers in the sixth round of the 2022 USFL supplemental draft.

Bernard, 24, appeared in 51 games at San Diego State, where he was a four-year Aztecs starter. The 6-foot-1, 239-pound specialist signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie in 2021. In March, Bernard was taken in the seventh round by the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers.

Fortunato, 28, went undrafted in 2016 after serving as Delaware’s primary long snapper dating back to his freshman year. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound former Blue Hen has made stops with the Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos since then. He resided on Denver’s practice squad last month.

Ortiz, 22, signed with the Chicago Bears following rookie minicamp. The 6-foot-4, 247-pound undrafted arrival was waived in July as the corresponding move to acquiring wide receiver N’Keal Harry via trade. Ortiz logged 44 games at Texas Christian and received an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The New York Jets visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday. The 1 p.m. ET kickoff will mark the 123rd consecutive game snapped in the regular season by incumbent Joe Cardona, whose contract extension runs through 2022.