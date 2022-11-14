Week 10 of the NFL regular season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude on primetime.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles play host to their NFC West rival Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-0): Go... good game! While rooting for one team over the other here would make this game a lot more fun to watch, there is no true reason to support either club from a New England perspective. If you still want some rooting advice for tonight: Washington has more former Patriots on its current roster and a long snapper named Cameron Cheeseman. | ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss the game, and to take a look at this breakdown of the current state of the Patriots halfway through the season.