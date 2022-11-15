New England Patriots links 11/15/22 - Pats focus on Jets ahead of tough 3-games/12-days stretch

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault gives us a first-half rookie rundown for the Pats.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Devin McCourty worked the Patriots bye weekend as guest analyst on CBS Sports
- Press Conferences: Matthew Slater - Jakobi Meyers - Jahlani Tavai - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick talks about how the Patriots were big time winners during their bye week.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Why they’ve won: What’s clicked for the Patriots? Despite a lack of clarity in the franchise QB spot, New England is sitting relatively pretty in the NFL playoff standings.
- Phil Perry issues his Patriots midseason grades: Defensive stars carrying the load.
- Khari Thompson grades the Pats defense: Matthew Judon is playing at an All-Pro level through nine games, but he’s far from the only Patriots defender who has had a strong start to 2022.
- Andrew Callahan talks up the Pats preparing for their biggest Jets game in a decade: ‘There’s a lot on the line’
- Tom E. Curran breaks down the Pats’ post-bye schedule and determines that Mac Jones and Co. will have to do yeoman’s work to keep that final playoff spot — and the stakes are high.
- CBS Boston points out a tough stretch ahead for the Patriots: Three big games in 12 days.
- Zac Cox considers if the Patriots can avoid another post-bye swoon as the playoffs approach.
- CBS Boston reports DeVante Parker returns to Patriots practice after missing two weeks.
- Khari Thompson explains why under-the-radar OL Mike Onwenu is a darkhorse candidate for Patriots MVP.
- Dakota Randall notes Bill Belichick offered another glowing review of Jets QB Zach Wilson - and it’s almost convincing.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots players believe DL coach DeMarcus Covington is the NFL’s next great coach
- Matt Vautour says the Patriots have plan to beat replay booth if WRs unsure they caught a pass.
- Alex Barth mentions the Patriots hosted five free agent long snappers for workouts yesterday.
- John Rooke’s Nitpicks & Nitwits: Looking ahead, because that’s what we do.
- Khari Thompson notes that if the playoffs started today, the Patriots and the rest of the AFC East would be in.
- Tony Massarotti puts his pinky toe back on the bandwagon after the Week 10 results, realizing the Patriots “suddenly have their fate resting squarely in their own hands”.
- Karen Guregian notes Matthew Slater says the team can learn from last year’s post-bye collapse.
- Michael Hurley spotlights how NFL officiating has another baffling day in big moments on Sunday.
- Mike Reiss reports Bill Belichick wants coach’s challenges allowed with under 2 minutes - provided the team has a challenge.
- Alex Reimer relays Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who credits Bill Belichick with teaching him the key to winning NFL games is winning the turnover battle.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots ex Josh McDaniels experiencing ‘small world’ struggles with Raiders.
- 98.5 The Sports Hub takes us back 30 years ago today to remember the game Patriots fans fell in love with Scott Zolak. /Blast from the past, lol.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike & Murph discuss the Pats key player to their stretch-run success, the team’s OL woes, and how the AFC East performed in Week 10. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB: Inside Christian Watson’s big day against the Cowboys; Plus, more on the Colts’ win and why Jeff Saturday could be a threat to the coaching profession.
- Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: Browns beginning on-field preparation for Deshaun Watson’s return; Plus, what the Raiders’ braintrust think has gone wrong this season and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 10 takeaways: Tannehill rescues Titans; Watch out for the Buccaneers; Plus, the seats are getting warm under Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels, the Bills’ sloppiness isn’t isolated, Cardinals-49ers on tap next week in Mexico City and much more.
- Mike Tanier (Football Outsiders) Walkthrough: Time to take Vikings, Dolphins seriously.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 11: NFC contenders, pretenders; plus, Josh Allen’s turnover troubles.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Heat turned up on turf vs. grass debate, dissecting Josh Allen’s woes and more from Week 10.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 10: Game of the year, Jeff Saturday’s big Sunday.
- Barry Werner (TouchdownWire) Been a long time since the Jets were ahead of both the Bills and Patriots.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Fact or Fiction: Vikings second-best team in NFL? Dolphins team to beat in AFC East?
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Why has Josh Allen become a disaster in the red zone?
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Tua Tagovailoa might just be the NFL’s best quarterback.
- Report (AP) NFL eyes games in Spain, France amid international growth.
