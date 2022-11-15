Fantasy Football Review: Running backs disappoint in Week 10

Week 10 featured some great days in terms of fantasy production, but it was a tough day for the running back position.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 10 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

QB Justin Fields (39.38), WR CeeDee Lamb (38.0), WR Justin Jefferson (35.3), WR Christian Watson (32.7), WR Christian Kirk (31.5), QB Patrick Mahomes (31.14), WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (28.9), WR DaVante Adams (27.6)

The quarterback position is headlined by Justin Fields who looks like he is on track to be a potential league winner. He had a 39.38 and will continue to have success moving forward. Patrick Mahomes did his thing as well with a 31.14.

It was a big day for wide receivers, starting with CeeDee Lamb and his 38.0-point outing. Justin Jefferson also had a massive game as he put up a 35.3 against Buffalo. Christian Watson had a breakout game behind three touchdowns and registered a 32.7. Christian Kirk had two touchdowns of his own and had a 31.5. The biggest surprise of the day had to be a Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who had a 28.9. Davante Adams continues to be on this list as he had a 27.6.

The running back and tight end positions failed to produce a player who exceeded 25 points to register as a boom.

Busted

DST Browns (-7.0), WR Jerry Jeudy (0.0), WR A.J. Brown (1.7), WR Cooper Kupp (2.9), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (3.0), TE Gerald Everett (4.3), TE Kyle Pitts (4.8), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (5.3), RB David Montgomery (5.4), WR Amari Cooper (6.2), WR DJ Moore (6.9), WR Chris Olave (7.0), WR Deebo Samuel (7.1), WR Joshua Palmer (7.4), WR Allen Lazard (7.5), RB Alvin Kamara (7.5), RB D’Andre Swift (8.2), RB Derrick Henry (8.7)

None of the quarterbacks who usually get the nod by fantasy managers had a bust-worthy performance this week.

The same was not true at running back. Cordarrelle Patterson was a major disappointment as he had just a 3.0 against a terrible Panthers team. David Montgomery had a 5.4 and looks like he is losing his job. Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift and Derrick Henry are all big names that had just 7.5, 8.2 and 8.7 fantasy points, respectively.

Jerry Jeudy had a 0.0 but left the game early with an injury. Cooper Kupp and JuJu Smith Schuster also were forced to leave with injuries after having a 2.9 and 5.3. A.J. Brown did not show up on primetime as he had just 1.7 on one catch. Amari Cooper was a major letdown as he only had a 6.2 against a bad Dolphins secondary. D.J. Moore continues to be inconsistent as he had a 6.9. Chris Olave was shut down by the Steelers defense and finished with just three catches which were good for only 7.0. Deebo Samuel, Joshua Palmer, and Allen Lazard all let managers down as they had 7.1, 7.4 and 7.5.

It was a bad day for tight ends but Gerald Everett and Kyle Pitts did not help at all. They had 4.3 and 4.8 points for their managers.

The only defense in the negatives this week was the Browns. They got lit up by the Dolphins and had a -7.0.