The New England Patriots have been tight against the salary cap all season, but they have now created some wiggle room. According to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have restructured the contract of special teamer Cody Davis to create $258,824 in additional room under their cap.

Per some follow-up analysis from salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, the team managed to clear that space by removing the remaining active roster bonuses in Davis’ deal:

Basically, the Patriots move the 2023 credit for the unearned [likely to be earned] active roster bonuses into 2022 to ensure they had enough cap space this year.

The Patriots now have $1.93 million in salary cap space available to operate for the remainder of the season.

Davis, 33, suffered a season-ending knee injury while covering a kickoff return in the Patriots’ win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Up until that point, his 106 special teams snaps ranked third on the Patriots behind Jahlani Tavai and Matthew Slater; Davis also recorded a then-team-high six tackles in the kicking game. He also served as the personal punt protector, a role that has since gone to safety Adrian Phillips.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Davis arrived in New England in 2020 after starting his career with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 37 regular season and playoff games as a Patriot, including six contests this year.

Despite the restructure, Davis is scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency next month.