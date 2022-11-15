Patriots release wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from practice squad

The New England Patriots announced the release of wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Humphrey, 24, originally joined the Patriots in the June gap between mandatory minicamp and training camp. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound target went on to pace the team in receptions during the preseason before clearing waivers. He served as a standard elevation before officially signing to the 53-man roster midway through September and then re-signing to the practice squad midway through October.

Through six games and two starts this fall, Humphrey caught two passes for 20 yards while playing 128 snaps on offense and 24 snaps on special teams.

The Texas Longhorns product entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. His initial three campaigns were spent with the New Orleans Saints and included 16 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns across 18 appearances.

Humphrey’s release, which was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, leaves the scout team with an opening following the bye week. Two wideouts remain in Lynn Bowden Jr. and Tre Nixon.

The New York Jets visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.