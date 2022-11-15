Patriots host 2019 undrafted arrival Terez Hall for workout

A former New England Patriots undrafted free agent returned to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

The organization hosted linebacker Terez Hall for a workout, as shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss and KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

Hall, 25, had been waived with the failed-physical designation in May after spending last season on physically unable to perform due to ankle surgery. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Missouri product originally arrived as part of New England’s 2019 undrafted class.

The duration of Hall’s rookie year was spent on the practice squad before he served both as a standard elevation and member of the 53-man roster in 2020. A total of 50 tackles and two pass deflections followed. Across eight games and four starts, he played 258 snaps on defense and 29 snaps on special teams.

New England stands with an opening on the practice squad of 16 after the recent release of wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The New York Jets visit for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.