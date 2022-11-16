Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Jets ahead of Week 11

Not much has changed in terms of familiarity since the New England Patriots last saw the New York Jets.

Three weeks ago at MetLife Stadium, the active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists between the AFC East rivals included four players who had spent time in both locker rooms. That tally still holds.

Here’s the list of ex-Patriots and ex-Jets in the fold for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium — aside from coaching likes of Bill Belichick, Leon Washington and Greg Scruggs.

NEW YORK

Braxton Berrios, wide receiver — Berrios was targeted once during his most recent matchup with the organization that selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. That 22-17 Patriots win marked the Jets wide receiver’s fourth career start. Berrios, who logged his rookie season on injured reserve and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring, had been claimed off waivers at the 53-man roster deadline in 2019. The Miami Hurricane has since appeared in 57 games during his stay in East Rutherford. On offense, Berrios stands with one touchdown pass, 101 catches for 1,009 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 17 carries for 151 yards and four touchdowns. And in the kicking game, where first-team All-Pro honors arrived last campaign, he stands with 617 yards through 53 punt returns to go with 1,376 yards and a score through 54 kickoff returns. The 27-year-old signed a two-year $12 million deal last spring.

Conor McDermott, offensive tackle — Currently on the New York practice squad after being released from the active roster in the midst of October, McDermott has checked into six games this regular season. Those games have brought 76 snaps on offense and 28 snaps on special teams for the veteran bookend out of UCLA. The final selection in an abbreviated 2017 New England draft class, McDermott got the call at No. 211 overall, trailing Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers, Troy’s Antonio Garcia and Arkansas’ Deatrich Wise Jr. McDermott would be awarded to the Buffalo Bills at the end of his rookie preseason. The 30-year-old stayed in the division via waivers two years later. He has appeared in 34 games as a Jet, starting six, while also catching a touchdown pass as an eligible tight end in 2021.

NEW ENGLAND

Ty Montgomery, running back — Signed to a two-year contract in March, Montgomery was placed on injured reserve in September after totaling three catches, two carries, one touchdown and one kickoff return in the opener against the Miami Dolphins. It stood as his 79th career game, excluding postseason. The versatile former Standard All-American originally entered the league in the third round of the 2015 draft with the Green Bay Packers. He made subsequent stops with the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and also the Jets. Montgomery’s time in the Meadowlands included 32 rushes for 103 yards, 13 receptions for 90 yards and 18 kickoff returns for 364 yards in 2019. He was on the field for every contest that season and started twice.

Nick Folk, kicker — Folk, who turned 38 earlier this November, was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his showcase versus the Jets last month. It was the veteran kicker’s fourth time taking home the honor as a Patriot. And it was the result of converting each of his five field goals — from 31, 42, 49, 45 and 52 yards — to tie a career high. Folk has made 90.5 percent of his field goals and 92.9 percent of his extra points through 49 games with New England. The University of Arizona product broke into the the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2007 draft and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. He later kicked in 104 games for New York before stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Hotshots. A New England franchise record for consecutive field goals made, plus a league record for those inside 50 yards, have been in the cards for a player who served as a standard elevation as recently as last fall. Folk reached a two-year, $5 million pact in March.