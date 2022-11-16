Pats Pulpit Reacts: Will Mac Jones bounce back in the second half of the season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

There was considerable buzz around New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the offseason. He was coming off one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in recent NFL memory, and with most of the pieces around him staying put was a perfect candidate to make the famous second-year jump.

Nine weeks into his sophomore campaign, however, it has not materialized. Quite the opposite, actually: Jones has been one of the worst statistical quarterbacks in the entire league and appears to have taken a step back compared to 2021.

While that characterization is not entirely accurate — there are more factors at play than just him “regressing”, as it is often referred to in media circles — the fact remains that the Patriots need Jones to bounce back over the second half of the season if they want to make any noise down the stretch. Can he do that? That remains to be seen, and will depend on the offense around him also showing some marked improvements.

What do you think, though? As part of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, fans are being asked if they feel confident in Jones’ ability to put a forgettable first nine weeks behind him and reach the levels of play that were expected out of him entering the year.

To answer that and the other questions posted this week, please make sure to fill out the following form. Also, please keep an eye out for the results to be published later this week.

