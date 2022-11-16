 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 11/16/22 - Pats-Jets Round 2: When push comes to shove

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian says the Pats have to figure out a way for Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris to inflict more damage against the Jets on Sunday.
  • Zack Cox explains why this is the biggest Pats-Jets matchup in years: ‘There’s a lot at stake.’
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick on Patriots playoffs: Jets ‘highest priority.’
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots playoff push: Areas needing improvement down the stretch.
  • Khari Thompson talks about suggests the Patriots must steal this play from Tua Tagolvailoa’s Dolphins.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots captain Matthew Slater: ‘Great sense of urgency’ for playoff push.’
  • Andy Hart mentions team chemistry as a key, unseen strength that could help the Patriots down the stretch.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo spoke highly of Matthew Judon and his confidence in him, especially noting how he prepares leading up to games this season.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Second half predictions: How the Patriots could get to 11 wins.
  • Zack Cox ranks the Patriots’ remaining opponents as playoff push begins.
  • Mason Sousa (NEFootballJournal) 5 Reasons why I feel so much better about the Patriots making the playoffs. 1. The AFC East is completely up for grabs.
  • Joy Manning (BostonSportsChick) Do the Patriots win games without a game-changing defensive or special teams play? A look at the numbers.
  • CBS Boston finds Jakobi Meyers on PFF’s list of top 10 free agents in the coming offseason.
  • Karen Guregian notes safeties coach Brian Belichick says he hasn’t seen any drop off in Devin McCourty’s play.
  • Alex Barth reports the Patriots opened up a spot on their practice squad by releasing camp standout WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Once rookie Tyquan Thornton was activated from IR, Humphrey’s role decreased.
  • Zack Cox passes along a report that the Patriots made a minor roster move this week, adjusting injured Cody Davis’ contract to clear cap space.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones chooses Boys & Girls Clubs of America as his partner for ‘My Cause, My Cleats’. Jones will be sporting some inspirational footwear as the team hosts the Bills on Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Ranking logjam of contenders for AFC’s No. 1 seed: Chiefs, Dolphins, Ravens most trustworthy. Patriots 9th. “... The playoffs are in play, and the division isn’t a lost cause yet. But winning the top seed? I don’t see it.”
  • Mark Schofield (SBNation) How Bill Belichick has the Patriots’ pass defense among the league’s best: New England and Belichick are zigging on defense while the league is zagging.
  • Matt Johnson (SportsNaut) Evaluating top 20 NFL defenses for Week 11. Patriots: 4th. ‘Bill Belichick is doing it again, turning a group that most expected regression from into one of the best defenses in the NFL’; More.
  • David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive player rankings, Week 11: Justin Fields, Christian Kirk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers. No Pats.
  • Cameron Filipe (Football Zebras) Week 11 referee assignments. Jets at Patriots: Carl Cheffers.

