The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields without one on Wednesday.

But as rookie outside linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell was sidelined by an illness, six members of the active roster were limited in preparations for the New York Jets. That group included 2020 first-team All-Pro punter Jake Bailey.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (illness)

Jets

WR Corey Davis (knee)

G Nate Herbig (shin)

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow)

Mitchell has appeared in eight games this fall, logging 146 snaps on special teams and a handful of snaps on defense. New England’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns marked the lone missed action for the undrafted arrival out of Missouri, who previously sustained a concussion.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

LB Anfernee Jennings (back)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

P Jake Bailey (back)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

A back issue has brought Bailey onto the injury report for the Patriots. He currently stands with a career-low average of 42.1 yards per punt. Prior to the bye week, his last attempt versus the Indianapolis Colts sailed out of bounds for a net of seven yards. The team signed veteran punter Michael Palardy to the practice squad as the calendar turned to November.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Jets

No players listed

While unlisted, the Patriots officially removed center and captain David Andrews from the injury report on Wednesday. The franchise’s All-Decade selection had resided in the NFL’s concusson protocol since exiting in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in October. Backup James Ferentz started the past two games at the pivot in his absence and stayed in for every offensive down.