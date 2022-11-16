 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots vs. Jets Wednesday injury report: Punter Jake Bailey among six limited for New England

The first injury report heading into Week 11 at Gillette Stadium.

By Oliver Thomas
NFL: SEP 25 Ravens at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields without one on Wednesday.

But as rookie outside linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell was sidelined by an illness, six members of the active roster were limited in preparations for the New York Jets. That group included 2020 first-team All-Pro punter Jake Bailey.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

  • LB DaMarcus Mitchell (illness)

Jets

  • WR Corey Davis (knee)
  • G Nate Herbig (shin)
  • DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow)

Mitchell has appeared in eight games this fall, logging 146 snaps on special teams and a handful of snaps on defense. New England’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns marked the lone missed action for the undrafted arrival out of Missouri, who previously sustained a concussion.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

  • WR DeVante Parker (knee)
  • DT Christian Barmore (knee)
  • LB Josh Uche (hamstring)
  • LB Anfernee Jennings (back)
  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
  • P Jake Bailey (back)

Jets

  • OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

A back issue has brought Bailey onto the injury report for the Patriots. He currently stands with a career-low average of 42.1 yards per punt. Prior to the bye week, his last attempt versus the Indianapolis Colts sailed out of bounds for a net of seven yards. The team signed veteran punter Michael Palardy to the practice squad as the calendar turned to November.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

  • No players listed

Jets

  • No players listed

While unlisted, the Patriots officially removed center and captain David Andrews from the injury report on Wednesday. The franchise’s All-Decade selection had resided in the NFL’s concusson protocol since exiting in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in October. Backup James Ferentz started the past two games at the pivot in his absence and stayed in for every offensive down.

