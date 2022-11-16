The New England Patriots will not be getting Ty Montgomery back from injured reserve this season. According to a report by the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, the veteran running back will miss the remainder of the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.

A free agency acquisition this offseason, Montgomery appeared in just one game for the Patriots this year. He played 21 offensive snaps in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, touching the football five times for a combined 13 yards. He also scored New England’s lone offensive touchdown in the 20-7 defeat.

Montgomery, 29, originally arrived in New England via a two-year, $1.8 million contract. A versatile player who brought experience at wide receiver and running back to the table, he took over the receiving back role previously held by team captain James White.

Montgomery indeed helped fill the void created by White’s mid-August retirement, but an ankle sprain suffered in the preseason finale changed his outlook. Despite the injury, he made the trip to Miami and played a rotational role at the running back position alongside Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

However, the shoulder injury suffered that game eventually forced New England to send him to injured reserve. Now, it seems Montgomery will not come back off the list despite being eligible to do so.

With him out for the remainder of the season, the Patriots will likely continue operating at running back like they have for most of the year. Rhamondre Stevenson will be the lead man at the position and primary passing game option, with Damien Harris offering value on early downs and in short-yardage situations.

Youngsters J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris are depth options behind the one-two punch.