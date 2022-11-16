Report: Patriots signing converted offensive tackle Hunter Thedford to practice squad

The New England Patriots stood with an opening on the practice squad after the release of wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey. That opening will go to a former USFL tight end.

The organization is signing Hunter Thedford, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Thedford has added a reported 30 pounds over the last six months to convert to offensive tackle. The 25-year-old spent four years at Southern Methodist, where snaps were also logged at defensive end, before transferring to Utah. He appeared in a combined 37 games and went undrafted in 2020.

Following a futures contract with the Detroit Lions, the Pittsburgh Maulers selected Thedford in the eighth round of March’s USFL supplemental draft. Then listed at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, he caught 13 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown.

The impending move did not make Wednesday’s transaction wire.

A fellow Maulers product in defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who signed prior to training camp, has resided on New England’s practice squad since its formation.

The New York Jets visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.