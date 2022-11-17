Fantasy Football Preview: Is the Patriots defense a must-start in Week 11?

Week 10 featured some big performances by quarterbacks and wide receivers, but the running backs and tight ends did not do much. What will Week 11 bring?

Let’s gear up for the upcoming week by diving into the fantasy football world.

Fantasy-related News

Bears running back Khalil Herbert placed on injured reserve, David Montgomery should see all of the work

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp placed on IR, lots of targets to be had

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson lands on the injury report with a toe issue

Starts of the Week

RB David Montgomery at Atlanta Falcons: Montgomery has been somewhat disappointing this season, but things may change on Sunday. With Herbert on the IR, this is Montgomery’s backfield for at least four games, and he will also have pass catching work. The Falcons hold the 21st-ranked run defense and with all of these touches Montgomery is going to have a nice day.

WR Allen Lazard vs. Tennessee Titans: Lazard was quiet in the Packers’ win over Dallas last week and that was thanks to Christian Watson’s massive game. With teams having to respect Watson’s big-play ability, things are going to open up for the Packers’ top receiver. The Titans rank 29th against receivers which puts Lazard in a prime position to have a big day on Thursday Night Football.

TE Dalton Schultz at Minnesota Vikings: Schultz has developed a very nice connection with quarterback Dak Prescott, and this should continue in a big game in Minnesota. He is sort of a safety valve for this offense and gets a lot of looks. He is pretty much a guaranteed 10-plus points every week with touchdown potential. The Vikings rank 23rd against tight ends so it is a favorable matchup for Schultz which could lead to a big performance.

Bust Candidates

QB Kirk Cousins vs. Dallas Cowboys: The Minnesota quarterback is having a really nice season to date, but things may slow down Sunday. Dallas has a legit defense that can get to the quarterback and force turnovers. Cousins sometimes struggles in big games, and this could be the case again against the Cowboys.

RB James Conner vs. San Fransisco 49ers: Conner is the clear cut RB1 in Arizona after Eno Benjamin was released last week. However, he faces an extremely tough 49ers defense this week that can shut down the run. If Colt McCoy is at quarterback this is an even worse spot for Conner as the San Fransisco defense will focus on stopping him.

WR Davante Adams at Denver Broncos: Putting Adams on this list is very bold but if he does not get into the end zone it is very realistic that he does not hit his projection. The main reason behind this Patrick Surtain II; the cornerback is the real deal and has shut down big-name receivers all year. Do not be surprised if Adams struggles against Surtain II and whatever other help he has over the top.

Sleeper of the Week

WR Van Jefferson at New Orleans Saints: If Jefferson is not owned in your leagues, then go pick him up right now. Someone will become a benefactor of the Kupp injury and Jefferson has shown potential in the past to be a big-time receiver. The Saints sport a weaker secondary so do not be surprised if Matthew Stafford is looking this guy's way.

Patriots Start of the Week

DST Patriots vs. New York Jets: This is a spot for the New England defense to have a monster day. Zach Wilson has been terrible against the Patriots during his career and things should remain the same on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The crowd is going to be roaring and Wilson is going to feel the pressure, which will lead to turnovers.

Injury Report