New England Patriots links 11/17/22 - Sweep stakes: Pats can snag highpoint with second win over Jets

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
New England Patriots vs Chicago Bears
DeVante Parker makes a catch
Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Karen Guregian says it’s now or never for Bill Belichick’s remade Patriots offense.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots plan: Avoid 2021 post-bye meltdown.
  • Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) Bill Belichick opens up possibility for offensive changes following bye week.
  • Zack Cox notes Mac Jones spent his bye week conducting a “full audit” of his performance this season.
  • Andrew Callahan explains how Mac Jones can take a lesson from Tom Brady’s final Patriots season to help the offense.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick reveals role for star OL Michael Onwenu: Despite the overall struggles of their O-line, Onwenu has been solid through the first nine games.
  • Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Patriots captains explain challenges of playing the Jets in such a short span.
  • Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Ja’Whaun Bentley’s simple response to the Jets’ motivation for revenge: ‘All the other stuff leading up to the game, none of that really matters’.
  • Gabriel Pope (GilletteGazette) Patriots punter Jake Bailey is having a tough time in the 2022 season.
  • Phil Perry addresses his Patriots Mailbag: How will David Andrews’ return impact the offense?
  • Alex Barth notes the Patriots injury report shrinks coming off of bye.
  • Zack Cox Patriots Practice Notes: Pats show new O-Line setup before Jets game.
  • Zack Cox tells us what Ty Montgomery’s season-ending injury means for the Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson’s health is vital to the Patriots’ offensive success.
  • Jerry Thornton discusses NFL Film Study experts explaining how the Patriots offense has been tipping plays.
  • Greg Dudek relays ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky on seeing an on-field disconnect between Mac Jones and the WRs.
  • Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Pats sign former Lions TE Hunter Thedford to the practice squad, but to play OT instead
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon voices approval of his updated Madden rating.
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Under-recognized Patriots assistant coaches Nick Caley, Brian Belichick and Moses Cabrera are extremely key to the team.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) A projection of the team’s biggest draft needs in 2023.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss WR DeVante Parker’s return, Josh McDaniels’ coaching difficulties and some bold predictions for the remainder of 2022. (35 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots emerge from bye with three key games in 12 days.
  • Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Four Verts: Mike McDaniel has been lights out, 2023 QB class has not, and dear god Raiders.
  • Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL playoffs including four teams from same division for first time since 2002 is likelier than you think.
  • Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 11. Mac Jones 29th. /’Eesh.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL QB power rankings. Mac Jones 25th.
  • Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Tennessee Titans are doing it again.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Playoff Picture: Projected final seeds plus playoff chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 11
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 11 underdogs: Vikings to knock off Cowboys? Will Packers fall to Titans?
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 11 NFL picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers continue bounce-back; Patriots sweep Jets; Vikings stay hot.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 11 picks: Titans shock Packers, Vikings beat stumbling Cowboys, Patriots get sweep of Jets.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will Jeff Saturday hire become a trend? The answer could come down to money.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes.
  • Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shaq and Naomi Osaka among celebrities sued in class-action crypto lawsuit.

VIEW FROM NEW YORK

  • Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Zach Wilson must prove he can be threat through air for Jets’ stretch run.
  • Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Jets can flip script on Patriots and prove they’ve finally learned their lesson.
  • Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets see opportunity in front of them with AFC East wide open: ‘Have to take it’.
  • Steve Serby (NY Post) Jets should unleash strong ground game vs. rival Patriots.
  • Brian Costello (NY Post) Elijah Moore fully embracing revamped Jets role: ‘Feel rejuvenated.’
  • Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets’ Robert Saleh downplaying Patriots rivalry angle.

