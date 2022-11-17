New England Patriots links 11/17/22 - Sweep stakes: Pats can snag highpoint with second win over Jets

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Jets latest Injury Report.
- Game Preview: Jets at Patriots. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape; More.
- Mike Dussault thumbnails 10 key players to watch in Sunday’s divisional clash with the Jets.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Alexandra Francisco reports David Andrews was honored by two non-profits for community outreach.
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - David Andrews - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Jonathan Jones - Bill Belichick.
- Patriots Catch-22: Previewing the Jets, one thing you’d like to see from New England post-bye? (70 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Previewing the Jets, Wednesday practice report, new wrinkles for offense? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian says it’s now or never for Bill Belichick’s remade Patriots offense.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots plan: Avoid 2021 post-bye meltdown.
- Conor Roche (ClutchPoints) Bill Belichick opens up possibility for offensive changes following bye week.
- Zack Cox notes Mac Jones spent his bye week conducting a “full audit” of his performance this season.
- Andrew Callahan explains how Mac Jones can take a lesson from Tom Brady’s final Patriots season to help the offense.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick reveals role for star OL Michael Onwenu: Despite the overall struggles of their O-line, Onwenu has been solid through the first nine games.
- Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Patriots captains explain challenges of playing the Jets in such a short span.
- Jason Ounpraseuth highlights Ja’Whaun Bentley’s simple response to the Jets’ motivation for revenge: ‘All the other stuff leading up to the game, none of that really matters’.
- Gabriel Pope (GilletteGazette) Patriots punter Jake Bailey is having a tough time in the 2022 season.
- Phil Perry addresses his Patriots Mailbag: How will David Andrews’ return impact the offense?
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots injury report shrinks coming off of bye.
- Zack Cox Patriots Practice Notes: Pats show new O-Line setup before Jets game.
- Zack Cox tells us what Ty Montgomery’s season-ending injury means for the Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson’s health is vital to the Patriots’ offensive success.
- Jerry Thornton discusses NFL Film Study experts explaining how the Patriots offense has been tipping plays.
- Greg Dudek relays ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky on seeing an on-field disconnect between Mac Jones and the WRs.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Pats sign former Lions TE Hunter Thedford to the practice squad, but to play OT instead
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon voices approval of his updated Madden rating.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Under-recognized Patriots assistant coaches Nick Caley, Brian Belichick and Moses Cabrera are extremely key to the team.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) A projection of the team’s biggest draft needs in 2023.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss WR DeVante Parker’s return, Josh McDaniels’ coaching difficulties and some bold predictions for the remainder of 2022. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots emerge from bye with three key games in 12 days.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Four Verts: Mike McDaniel has been lights out, 2023 QB class has not, and dear god Raiders.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL playoffs including four teams from same division for first time since 2002 is likelier than you think.
- Marc Sessler (NFL.com) NFL QB Index, Week 11. Mac Jones 29th. /’Eesh.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL QB power rankings. Mac Jones 25th.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Tennessee Titans are doing it again.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Playoff Picture: Projected final seeds plus playoff chances for all 32 teams heading into Week 11
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 11 underdogs: Vikings to knock off Cowboys? Will Packers fall to Titans?
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 11 NFL picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers continue bounce-back; Patriots sweep Jets; Vikings stay hot.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 11 picks: Titans shock Packers, Vikings beat stumbling Cowboys, Patriots get sweep of Jets.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Will Jeff Saturday hire become a trend? The answer could come down to money.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes.
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shaq and Naomi Osaka among celebrities sued in class-action crypto lawsuit.
VIEW FROM NEW YORK
- Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Zach Wilson must prove he can be threat through air for Jets’ stretch run.
- Mark Cannizzaro (NY Post) Jets can flip script on Patriots and prove they’ve finally learned their lesson.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets see opportunity in front of them with AFC East wide open: ‘Have to take it’.
- Steve Serby (NY Post) Jets should unleash strong ground game vs. rival Patriots.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Elijah Moore fully embracing revamped Jets role: ‘Feel rejuvenated.’
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets’ Robert Saleh downplaying Patriots rivalry angle.
