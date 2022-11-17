Patriots vs. Jets: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

New England returns off its bye week with another matchup against the Jets.

The New England Patriots (5-4) are back from their bye week and will be taking on a familiar foe in Week 11: the New York Jets (6-3) are visiting Gillette Stadium for the two team’s second matchup of the season.

For the Patriots, the goal is an obvious one. They will try to duplicate the result from Week 8, when they defeated the Jets on the road with a final score of 22-17.

That game saw the New England defense play some very good football, registering three interceptions and never allowing New York to build any momentum on the offensive side of the ball. On the other hand, the Patriots’ own offense struggled throughout the game.

Based on how both teams have presented themselves since that meeting, another defensive affair might just be in the cards this Sunday.

As always, though, we will have plenty of coverage online so in order not to miss any of our pre- and post-game analysis of the game, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.