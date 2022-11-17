Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Titans vs. Packers?

The Tennessee Titans (+3.5) travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (-3.5) on Thursday Night Football. The Titans come in at 6-3 while the Packers sit at 4-6.

Tennessee holds first place in an extremely weak AFC South. They have a big test on primetime as going into Packer territory and looking to show people they are a legit contender. To do so, they will rely on a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and he will likely have a big game. If they can avoid turnovers, they will be in this game all night.

The Titans have been solid defensively all season and they should continue to do so. If they can get pressure on Aaron Rodgers, they will force turnovers. The former MVP, after all, has had his turnover struggles this season in part due to poor offensive line play. Look for the Tennessee defensive line to be wreaking havoc all night allowing their secondary to make plays.

Green Bay needs a win in this game to continue hunting for a playoff spot. They had a massive win over the Cowboys on Sunday and should carry that momentum over to tonight. They will utilize Aaron Jones a lot both on the ground and through the air and his presence will allow Rodgers to have play-action opportunities and find his receivers downfield.

The Packers defense has one job in this game and that is to stop Henry. If they can slow him down and force the Tennessee offense to throw the ball, they will be in great shape. The Titans have no big-play receivers so Green Bay should be stacking the box all night.

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Allen Lazard Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-115): The No. 1 receiver on this Packers team is Allen Lazard and he will get the ball in big spots. Christian Watson had a massive game last week, yes, but now defenses will have to respect his big play potential which in turn will open up the field for Lazard. The Titans have the 29th ranked secondary against wide receivers so look for Rodgers’ top target to have at least 50 receiving yards.