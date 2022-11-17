Patriots vs. Jets Thursday injury report: Starting corner Jonathan Jones the lone non-participant for New England

The New England Patriots were down one starting cornerback during Thursday’s preparations for the New York Jets.

Jonathan Jones missed practice due to an illness after going unlisted to begin the week. The seven-year veteran’s last snaps before the bye brought an interception for a touchdown as well as a blocked punt.

The remainder of New England’s active roster was on hand, including undrafted rookie DaMarcus Mitchell, who had previously been a non-participant because of an illness of his own.

Here’s the second injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET AFC East meeting at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

CB Jonathan Jones (illness)

Jets

WR Corey Davis (knee)

G Nate Herbig (shin)

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow)

Despite missing one game in October due to an ankle issue, Jones stands sixth on the Patriots’ defense in downs played. The inside-to-outside corner is one start away from tying his career high of nine. As for the Jets’ half of the sidelined on Thursday, Davis, Herbig and Rankins were also sidelined on Wednesday.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

LB Anfernee Jennings (back)

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (illness)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

P Jake Bailey (back)

Jets

OT Duane Brown (shoulder)

Aside from Mitchell, the rest of New England’s limited on Thursday also practiced in that capacity on Wednesday. That includes a former first-team All-Pro in Bailey, who has handled 44 punts this fall and is now managing a back injury while averaging a net of 35.3 yards per. The Patriots added fellow punter Michael Palardy to the practice squad to begin November.