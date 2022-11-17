Week 11 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will see the Green Bay Packers welcome the Tennessee Titans to the currently-not-so-frozen tundra that is Lambeau Field. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6): Go Packers! There is only one real reason why Green Bay is the team to root for here, and it has to do with the strength of schedule tiebreaker: the Patriots already played the Packers this season, and despite them losing would benefit from the game tonight ending in a Green Bay victory — one that would improve New England’s SoS, which might just become important further down the line. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

