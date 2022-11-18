New England Patriots links 11/18/22 - Pats-Jets previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Jets latest Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar notes the Patriots offense is trying to stay on schedule, cut down on negative plays for the stretch run.
- Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets.
- Alexandra Francisco reports the Patriots hosted ‘Operation Shower’ for military moms at Gillette Stadium.
- Press Conferences: Matthew Judon - Hunter Henry - Rhamondre Stevenson.
- One on One with Davon Godchaux. (2.32 min. video)
- Belestrator: Previewing Jets playmakers’ Jordan Whitehead, Michael Carter & James Robinson. (2.11 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV 11/17: Jets preview, post-bye schedule, 1-on-1 with Davon Godchaux. (22 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) The Monster Keys to Patriots victory over the Jets Part Deux. 1. Preserve and protect. The first key is to give Mac a clean pocket. Let him work without worry.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Jets Week 11, Keys to the game, prediction.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 11 NY Jets Preview: Will the Patriots’ streak vs New York end Sunday?
- CBS Boston’s Patriots-Jets Week 11 news, notes, and fun facts.
- Alex Barth looks at Patriots vs. Jets what to watch for: ‘Gotta bring your mouthpiece.’
- Karen Guregian suggests the Patriots need to keep Zach Wilson spooked.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots vs. Jets Week 11 preview: Players to watch game prediction.
- Khari Thompson gives us 5 Jets players to watch during the rematch. 1. DB Sauce Gardner.
- Khari Thompson tells us what the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up.
- Phil Perry presents a three-point plan for fixing the Patriots’ sputtering offense. 1. Time to bail on zone runs.
- Andrew Callahan identifies four fixes for Mac Jones and the offense in the second half. 1. Stop running into stacked boxes.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Hunter Henry gets candid about Patriots’ offensive struggles.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick reveals ‘total trust’ in CB Jonathan Jones.
- Alex Barth sees the Patriots’ promising rookie class is trending up for the stretch run.
- Mark Daniels helps us get to know rookie Jack Jones, the most confident cornerback in the NFL.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) 4 Bill Belichick Patriots assistants on ‘watch list’.
- Zolak & Bertrand guest Albert Breer explained that a Bill O’Brien reunion with the Patriots is “absolutely” in play.
- Michael Hurley calls Raiders-Broncos the ‘Disappointment Bowl’ and makes his Week 11 picks. Jets win. “This one pretty much hinges on whether or not Zach Wilson can keep at bay his burning desire to throw one-hundred-and-seven interceptions against the Patriots. It’s no sure thing.”
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Nick “Fitzy” Stevens to talk all things Patriots. (34 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and John Butchko (Locked On Jets) preview this Sunday’s Pats-Jets showdown at Gillette Stadium. (32 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Why Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins could win — or lose — the AFC East.
- Dave Caldwell (The Guardian) Ten years after the Butt Fumble, the New York Jets may finally be respectable.
- Rich Cimini and Mike Reiss (ESPN) ‘There was no blunder!’ — An oral history of the wild OT coin toss the last time the Jets beat Patriots.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Are the New York Jets good? The oddsmakers in Las Vegas might not buy the Jets as a winner, but Sauce Gardner and Zach Wilson are giving long-suffering Jets fans reason to believe.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2022 NFL playoff picture: Making the case for/against seven fringe teams.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 11 NFL game picks. Jets win 19-16.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 11 NFL picks against the spread. This figures to be a low-scoring game where the defenses dominate. But until Wilson shows me he can get through a game like this without committing critical turnovers, I have to take the other side. Pats win.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) D.C. Attorney General sues Commanders over alleged scheme to retain season-ticket deposits.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Commanders: “No evidence” security deposits were intentionally withheld
VIEW FROM NEW YORK
- David Wyatt Hupton (GangGreenNation) Jets must find a way to stop Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Mike Rosenstein (NJ.com) Jets return from bye week looking to avenge Patriots loss.
- Ethan Greenberg (NewYorkJets) 3 things to know: Week 11 Jets at Patriots.
- Bent (SNY) 5 things to watch as Jets face Patriots in Week 11: Jets could end Sunday in first place in the AFC East.
- Randy Lange (NewYorkJets) 5 players to watch when the Jets go on the road for their quick Patriots rematch.
- Connor Hughes (SNY) NFL Insider says Jets are better than Patriots, Week 11 matchup will come down to Zach Wilson.
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) Zach Wilson sends feisty message to critics before trying to put Pats misery behind him.
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) C.J. Mosley gives Jets a huge edge in chess match vs. Patriots, just ask Bill Belichick.
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) Jets injury report: Will Corey Davis be ready to return vs. Patriots? Still unclear.
- John Pullano (NewYorkJets) Jets RB James Robinson ‘coming into his own’ since trade, says Michael Carter.
- John Pultano (NewYorkJets) Rookie DLs Jermaine Johnson II and Micheal Clemons give Jets an ‘edge’.
- Jack Bell (NewYorkJets) Jets WR Garrett Wilson: ‘Hope to prove to the world that we’re here to stay.’
- David Wyatt-Hupton (JetsWay) Banishing the ghosts of Patriots past.
- Throwback Gallery (NewYorkJets) Top photos of Jets vs. Patriots throughout the years.
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) NFL Week 11 picks: Patriots-Jets predictions. 1 of 4 pick Pats to win.
