New England Patriots links 11/18/22 - Pats-Jets previews, matchups, keys to victory

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots
Matthew Judon prepares to summon some ghosts
Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Murph (E2GSports) The Monster Keys to Patriots victory over the Jets Part Deux. 1. Preserve and protect. The first key is to give Mac a clean pocket. Let him work without worry.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Jets Week 11, Keys to the game, prediction.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 11 NY Jets Preview: Will the Patriots’ streak vs New York end Sunday?
  • CBS Boston’s Patriots-Jets Week 11 news, notes, and fun facts.
  • Alex Barth looks at Patriots vs. Jets what to watch for: ‘Gotta bring your mouthpiece.’
  • Karen Guregian suggests the Patriots need to keep Zach Wilson spooked.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Patriots vs. Jets Week 11 preview: Players to watch game prediction.
  • Khari Thompson gives us 5 Jets players to watch during the rematch. 1. DB Sauce Gardner.
  • Khari Thompson tells us what the Jets are saying about the Patriots as the AFC East race heats up.
  • Phil Perry presents a three-point plan for fixing the Patriots’ sputtering offense. 1. Time to bail on zone runs.
  • Andrew Callahan identifies four fixes for Mac Jones and the offense in the second half. 1. Stop running into stacked boxes.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Hunter Henry gets candid about Patriots’ offensive struggles.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick reveals ‘total trust’ in CB Jonathan Jones.
  • Alex Barth sees the Patriots’ promising rookie class is trending up for the stretch run.
  • Mark Daniels helps us get to know rookie Jack Jones, the most confident cornerback in the NFL.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) 4 Bill Belichick Patriots assistants on ‘watch list’.
  • Zolak & Bertrand guest Albert Breer explained that a Bill O’Brien reunion with the Patriots is “absolutely” in play.
  • Michael Hurley calls Raiders-Broncos the ‘Disappointment Bowl’ and makes his Week 11 picks. Jets win. “This one pretty much hinges on whether or not Zach Wilson can keep at bay his burning desire to throw one-hundred-and-seven interceptions against the Patriots. It’s no sure thing.”
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Nick “Fitzy” Stevens to talk all things Patriots. (34 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and John Butchko (Locked On Jets) preview this Sunday’s Pats-Jets showdown at Gillette Stadium. (32 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Why Patriots, Bills, Jets and Dolphins could win — or lose — the AFC East.
  • Dave Caldwell (The Guardian) Ten years after the Butt Fumble, the New York Jets may finally be respectable.
  • Rich Cimini and Mike Reiss (ESPN) ‘There was no blunder!’ — An oral history of the wild OT coin toss the last time the Jets beat Patriots.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Are the New York Jets good? The oddsmakers in Las Vegas might not buy the Jets as a winner, but Sauce Gardner and Zach Wilson are giving long-suffering Jets fans reason to believe.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2022 NFL playoff picture: Making the case for/against seven fringe teams.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 11 NFL game picks. Jets win 19-16.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 11 NFL picks against the spread. This figures to be a low-scoring game where the defenses dominate. But until Wilson shows me he can get through a game like this without committing critical turnovers, I have to take the other side. Pats win.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) D.C. Attorney General sues Commanders over alleged scheme to retain season-ticket deposits.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Commanders: “No evidence” security deposits were intentionally withheld

VIEW FROM NEW YORK

