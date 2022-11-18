Patriots vs. Jets Friday injury report: Christian Barmore out, Jake Bailey doubtful for Week 11

The New England Patriots practiced inside Gillette Stadium on Friday. And while punter Jake Bailey has since been ruled doubtful to face the New York Jets there on Sunday, defensive tackle Christian Barmore has since been ruled out and will go to injured reserve.

Both were listed as non-participants after beginning the week as limited participants.

Here are the rest of the game statuses ahead of 1 p.m. ET AFC East rematch.

OUT

Patriots

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

Jets

WR Corey Davis (knee)

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow)

Sunday will mark the fourth consecutive game missed by Barmore, who will now miss four on IR. The 2021 second-round draft choice out of Alabama last played on Oct. 16 against the Cleveland Browns due to a knee injury. He stands with 15 tackles and one sack on the fall while being charted by Pro Football Focus for seven quarterback hurries and three quarterback hits.

DOUBTFUL

Patriots

P Jake Bailey (back)

Jets

TE Kenny Yeboah (calf)

After two partial practices and another on the sidelines, New England’s 2020 first-team All-Pro is now nearing the first missed game of his NFL career. Bailey’s back injury comes amid a season in which he is ranked last among the league’s punters in average and net average. The practice squad includes left-footed veteran Michael Palardy, whom head coach Bill Belichick credited Friday for helping the Patriots get ready for the Indianapolis Colts’ Matt Haack before the bye.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

LB Anfernee Jennings (back)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

Jets

G Nate Herbig (shin)

Cornerback Jonathan Jones returned to practice on Friday after being a non-participant the previous afternoon due to an illness. The inside-to-outside starter will go without a game designation for New England. An additional three members of the active roster are questionable, however. That includes Parker at wide receiver, who sustained a knee injury on his lone offensive snap the last time the Patriots met the Jets.