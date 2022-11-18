Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore lands on injured reserve

The New England Patriots will be without Christian Barmore for a minimum of four games.

The organization officially placed the 23-year-old defensive tackle on injured reserve Friday evening, as first reported by Field Yates of ESPN.

Barmore was ruled out on the final injury report due to a knee injury that has sidelined him since New England’s Oct. 16 win over Cleveland Browns. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Alabama product was listed as limited in consecutive practices before being sidelined to conclude the week.

Through his six appearances and three starts this fall, Barmore stands with 206 defensive snaps played. In addition to 15 tackles and one sack, Pro Football Focus has charted No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft for seven quarterback hurries and three quarterback hits.

Barmore will be eligible to be activated ahead of the team’s Dec. 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots have signed rookie center Kody Russey to 53-man roster in a corresponding move, as ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared. The 23-year-old started 60 games between Louisiana Tech and Houston before arriving as an undrafted free agent. Listed at 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Russey has twice served as a standard elevation from the practice squad.

The New York Jets visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.