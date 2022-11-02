Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Colts ahead of Week 9

The connections between the coaching staffs range from Bill Belichick to Bubba Ventrone to Reggie Wayne. But there is further familiarity between the active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists heading into Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

There’s nine names.

Here’s a glance through the former New England Patriots and former Indianapolis Colts in the fold for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

INDIANAPOLIS

Jalen Wydermyer, tight end — Wydermyer landed with the Patriots in August and was retained on the practice squad at its formation in September. By then, the 21-year-old Texas A&M product had played 33 snaps between offense and special teams in the preseason finale before clearing waivers. Originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, Wydermyer was a three-time second-team All-SEC selection and two-time John Mackey Award finalist during his Aggies career. He agreed to join the Indianapolis practice squad midway through October after being released from New England’s.

Arlington Hambright, guard — The Colts signed Hambright to the practice squad two days after he had been waived by the Patriots at the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. The 26-year-old offensive lineman, who arrived in Foxborough on a futures contract last January, saw work at left tackle, left guard and right guard during the summer slate in Foxborough. Hambright entered the league in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. The Colorado product spent his initial set of regular seasons between the Chicago Bears’ active roster and practice squad, appearing in nine games while making one start.

Byron Cowart, defensive tackle — Indianapolis was awarded Cowart off waivers from New England prior to the opening of training camp in July. The 2019 fifth-round draft choice by way of Auburn and Maryland played in 19 games during his Patriots tenure, starting 14. He recorded 29 tackles, one sack and one pass deflection over that span. Cowart resided on the physically unable to perform list for the duration of the 2021 campaign. The 26-year-old has since checked into eight games as a Colt to register five tackles with one stop for loss. He’s rotated in for 86 downs on defense and 41 downs on special teams.

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback — Gilmore intercepted 13 passes while in a Patriots uniform, including Super Bowl LIII, after touching down from the Bills on a five-year, $65 million contract in 2017. His résumé includes a handful of Pro Bowls, a pair of first-team All-Pros and the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor. Gilmore reached a two-year pact featuring $14 million guaranteed with Indianapolis in March after being traded to his hometown Carolina Panthers last fall in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2023 draft. Now at age 32, the cornerback has started all eight games for the Colts to total one pick and 29 tackles. Gilmore went No. 10 overall out of South Carolina a decade ago.

Kenny Moore II, cornerback — The Valdosta State standout broke into the NFL as part of New England’s 2017 undrafted class. But Moore would be waived following his rookie preseason and claimed by Indianapolis. A Colt the 27-year-old defensive back has been dating back to then, signing four-year, $36 million extension during the 2019 offseason. Moore’s stay spans 83 games and 69 starts. It also spans 398 tackles, eight sacks, 14 interceptions, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown. The organization’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2021, Moore has been on the field of 99.6 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022. That rate ranks behind only linebacker Zaire Franklin.

NEW ENGLAND

Brian Hoyer, quarterback — The Patriots placed Hoyer on injured reserve in October after the veteran backup sustained a concussion in his 40th NFL start. He has thrown 53 touchdowns since going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2009. And while with the Colts in 2019, Hoyer threw scores to wide receivers Chester Rogers and Zach Pascal as well as tight end Jack Doyle. Indianapolis had signed Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million pact that fall after he was released by New England. He passed for 372 yards with four touchdowns, four interceptions through four appearances and one start. Hoyer then returned for his third tour in Foxborough in 2020 following his release from general manager Chris Ballard’s club.

Lawrence Guy Sr., defensive tackle — The Green Bay Packers rounded out the 2011 draft class by taking Guy. No. 233 overall out of Arizona State spent his rookie season on injured reserve and departed from the practice squad for a place on the Indianapolis 53-man roster the following season. Guy’s first nine NFL games were accrued as a Colt while he notched 21 tackles and his first sack. He was claimed by the San Diego Chargers in 2013 and joined the Patriots in 2017 after carving a role in the Baltimore Ravens’ rotation. Guy proceeded to earn a Super Bowl LIII ring and a spot on the franchise’s All-Decade depth chart. The 32-year-old has started 82 of his 84 contests with New England en route to 311 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

Carl Davis Jr., defensive tackle — The Colts marked the third road taken by Davis since he entered the NFL in the third round of the 2015 draft. The defensive tackle out of Iowa signed with Indianapolis in October 2019 only to be released three weeks later after seeing the field for one game. The Jacksonville Jaguars were up next for Davis before he was signed off the practice squad to New England’s active roster in 2020. The well-traveled 30-year-old has since appeared in 28 games with seven starts for the Patriots. He has registered 27 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery returned 17 yards along the way.

Michael Palardy, punter — New England announced the addition of Palardy to the practice squad following Tuesday’s trade deadline. Former Colts outside linebacker Ron’Dell Carter was released along with kicker Tristan Vizcaino in corresponding 16-man moves. The 30-year-old Palardy went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2014 and has now made stops with nine NFL clubs. And for nine days of training camp in August 2016, he was a Colt. Palardy has appeared in 72 career games while averaging 45.2 yards per punt through 321 opportunities. A career long of 65 yards was notched last campaign while with the Miami Dolphins.