New England Patriots links 11/02/22 - FOMO builds as Pats pass on trade deadline

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar relays the assistant coaches with praise for Mac Jones for things that ‘won’t show up on the stat sheet’ in Sunday’s win.
- Mike Dussault spotlights former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers, an under-the-radar signing this offseason who is making his presence felt on the defense.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: With the NFL trade deadline imminent, Pats should sit this one out.
- Press Conferences: Vinnie Sunseri - Matt Patricia - Brian Belichick - DeMarcus Covington - Nick Caley - Ross Douglas - Troy Brown - Steve Belichick - Mike Pelligrino - Joe Judge - Cameron Achord - Jerod Mayo.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. Jets. (5 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 11/1: Takeaways from the win over the Jets, Mac Jones’ performance in Year 2. (2 hours)
- Alexandra Francisco notes Patriots players get in the Halloween spirit with group family costumes.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian discusses the Patriots staying out of the ring at the trade deadline while the Dolphins went all-in and the Bills made a move to give Josh Allen another playmaker.
- Nick Goss talks about the Patriots being the only AFC East team that didn’t upgrade roster.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) New England punts on record day of NFL deadline trades.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots silent at the trade deadline, while division rivals load up.
- Zack Cox shares six Patriots thoughts after team’s quiet NFL trade deadline. 1. Sitting at 4-4 and just half a game back of a playoff spot in the AFC, the Patriots opted to neither buy nor sell at this year’s deadline. They lacked the salary cap space (just over $2 million entering Tuesday) to make a major move without shifting money around, and they evidently weren’t swayed by any of the offers for players like Wynn, Agholor and Bourne.
- Nick O’Malley notes the Patriots announced 2 roster moves on trade deadline day, add veteran punter.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Jets snap counts: Who played most, best?
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) 3 big takeaways from Patriots’ 22-17 win at Jets. 1. The secondary looked less dominant than usual.
- Mark Morse determines that Mac Jones performance on Sunday was not nearly as bad as he was vilified for. Jones played pretty well.
- Mike Reiss reports on how coaches and players are united in rallying behind Mac Jones.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Him against the world? That’s basically where Mac Jones now finds himself.
- Alex Reimer relays ESPN NFL stats guru Bill Barnwell who recently performed a deep dive on what’s wrong with second-year quarterbacks in the NFL, including Mac Jones.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) RB Rhamondre Stevenson draws comparison to three-time Super Bowl Champion James White.
- Nick O’Malley hears from Jerod Mayo reflecting on Matthew Slater’s unlikely path to a long NFL career.
- Gabriel Pope (GilletteGazette) Special teamer Nick Folk is critically important to the Patriots’ success.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Patriots 2022 midseason awards: Who is New England’s MVP at the halfway point?
- Andy Hart highlights Steve Belichick on his dad’s 325th win: “We don’t talk about that stuff a lot, but I’m not that naïve where I can’t see what the stats are and appreciate that.”
- Keagan Stiefel counts down the top five greatest wide receivers in New England Patriots history.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) Opinion: Patriots should make a change at GM.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Steve, Murph and Clare break down Pats-Jets and talk all things Patriots! (64 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down all the action from Week 8 Patriots-Jets. (41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kyle Hightower (AP) Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) NFL trade grades: Judging deadline deals.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) 2022 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s time to push back the trade deadline, again.
- Staff (ESPN) Bradley Chubb traded to Dolphins: What does it mean? “while Miami’s offense has looked explosive this season, the other side of the ball has sputtered, ranking 23rd in yards allowed per game and 27th in defensive EPA. Pro Bowl edge rusher Chubb should help change that significantly.” /Pats play Miami Week 17.
- Alaina Getzenberg and Stephen Holder (ESPN) AFC-best Bills trade Zack Moss, pick to Colts for RB Nyheim Hines. /Pats play the Colts this Sunday, and the Bills Weeks 13 and 18.
- Nate Atkins (IndyStar) Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Now that Marcus Brady is gone, little stands between Frank Reich and culpability for Colts’ struggles.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Are the Vikings for real? Their 6-1 record makes it hard to deny. /Pats play them Week 12.
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive player rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class. Mac Jones dropped to No. 7 (behind Zach Wilson).
- Kevin Cole (PFF) NFL Week 9 quarterback rankings.
- Sam Monson (PFF) NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 9. Patriots 6th (down 1): Marcus Cannon and Cole Strange had rough days against the formidable Jets pass rush. They combined to allow 10 pressures and two penalties. Michael Onwenu has let up only three pressures all season and boasts the best PFF run-blocking grade (79.3) on the team.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 8. No. 29 Cole Strange: Strange went up against one of the league’s best interior linemen this week in the Jets’ Quinnen Williams. He allowed three pressures in the game, one of which was a sack, and was also flagged twice for penalties in what was the weakest performance of his season so far. Strange has held up well overall this year and has faced some high-level opponents, but Williams took him to task this week.
- Timo Riske (PFF) Predicting the 2022 NFL MVP: This year’s honors are Josh Allen’s to lose.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Raiders owner sends message about job security of coach Josh McDaniels after ugly 2-5 start to 2022 season.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) ESPN doesn’t release Bronco-Jaguars viewership numbers.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Britt Reid sentenced to three years in prison.
Loading comments...