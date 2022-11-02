Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New England Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The busiest trade deadline day in NFL history saw the New England Patriots not get involved. The team of head coach Bill Belichick did not make any trades, with the only transaction on Tuesday being a minor practice squad swap.

Accordingly, the team will head into the stretch run of the season with its current roster intact. This means that the players rumored to possibly be moved — wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne as well as offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn — are all staying put and will finish the season in New England.

Likewise, no outside reinforcements were brought in. The Patriots did have some potential needs worth addressing such as offensive tackle or off-the-ball linebacker, but neither those nor any other positions were targeted.

Was that the right move by Belichick and company? You be the judge: the latest SB Nation Reacts survey asks the question whether or not fans are disappointed the Patriots didn’t make a trade at the deadline.

