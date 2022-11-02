Coming off a five-field goal performance versus the New York Jets on Sunday, New England Patriots place kicker Nick Folk has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Folk, 37, had a productive game against his former team. Making all five of his field goal attempts, he split the uprights from 31 and 42 yards in the first half before making three long-range kicks — from 49, 45 and 52 — in the second. He also added an extra point, resulting in a points total of 16. New England beat the Jets 22-17.

On the year, Folk has made 15 of 17 field goal attempts as well as all 18 of his point-after tries. His combined success rate of 94.3 percent is one of the highest in the NFL.

“I just try to do my part,” Folk said after the game. “I had a great operation with Jake [Bailey] and Joe [Cardona]. The line blocked well. Like I say all the time, we get to put a cherry on top and put it through the uprights. So, just happy to have a good day.”

As a result of his solid outing against the Jets, Folk can now call himself a Special Teams Player of the Week for the eighth time this year — as well as his fourth since joining the Patriots in 2019. The veteran kicker was honored in Week 5 last season as well as twice during his 2020 campaign.

Folk is the second Patriot to be recognized by the league with a weekly award this season. The other is linebacker Matthew Judon, who earned the trophy in Week 5 after a dominant outing against the Detroit Lions.

Judon registered three tackles, a tackle for loss, two sacks and a total of seven quarterback pressures. He also forced fumble that was returned for a touchdown by teammate Kyle Dugger.