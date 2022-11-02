Patriots vs. Colts Wednesday injury report: Damien Harris among four sidelined as Christian Barmore returns

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields without four starters on Wednesday.

Running back Damien Harris, wide receiver DeVante Parker, center David Andrews and safety Devin McCourty all would be non-participants as preparations for the Indianapolis Colts got underway.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, however, made his way back in a limited capacity. The No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 draft class has missed consecutive games because of a knee issue that surfaced midway through October.

Here’s the first injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (illness)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

C David Andrews (concussion)

S Devin McCourty (not injury related)

Colts

QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder)

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

RB Zack Moss (travel)

OT Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle)

DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest)

LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

CB Stephon Gilmore (rib)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring)

Harris was absent due to an illness. McCourty, meanwhile, received a veteran rest day. The running back totaled 52 scrimmage yards last weekend against the New York Jets as the safety intercepted two passes in what became a 22-17 win. As for Parker, a knee ailment saw the wideout downgraded from questionable following one snap at MetLife Stadium. It was an AFC East trip that Andrews did not make. The Patriots All-Decade selection spent the short turnaround in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking an illegal blindside block versus the Chicago Bears. And elsewhere, eight sat out practice for Indianapolis. A reigning first-team All-Pro in Taylor, who led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last campaign, would be among them.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

S Adrian Phillips (shoulder)

ST Matthew Slater (hamstring)

Colts

C Ryan Kelly (knee)

DE Kwity Paye (ankle)

In addition to Barmore, the Patriots had also been without Dugger on the defensive side of the ball last Sunday in East Rutherford because of an ankle injury that surfaced Monday night in Foxborough. Yet both resided among the limited to begin Colts week along with multiple newcomers to the injury report. A 10-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and perennial captain in the New England kicking game was listed with a hamstring issue.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Colts

DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder)

LB E.J. Speed (ankle)

No members of New England’s active roster would be designated as full participants on Wednesday. But two graduated to that degree for Indianapolis, including Buckner. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick described the Colts defensive lineman as “a major force” and “as good as there is” during his morning press conference.