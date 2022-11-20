Week 11 features a loaded Sunday slate with a total of 12 games. There is no early game this week so eight games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Another three will start in the 4 p.m. window, with Sunday Night Football game closing things out.

The New York Jets (+3.5) will travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots (-3.5). This is a big game for both sides and the Jets will be looking to get back at New England after falling 22-17 in Week 8. If the Patriots can protect Mac Jones, they should be able to handle New York and likely cover the spread.

A massive game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET: the Dallas Cowboys (-1.5) will face off with Minnesota Vikings (+1.5). This line makes zero sense as the Vikings have home field advantage and are coming off of a big win over the Buffalo Bills last week. Why would they be underdogs to a Cowboys team who just blew a 14-point lead to a bad Packers team?

Frankly, it looks like this is because Dallas is expected to come out fired up and angry to get a win. Look for them to establish the run and show why they are favorites in this game.

At 8:20 p.m. ET the Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) will take on the Los Angeles Chargers (+5.5). This game is in Los Angeles, so the Chargers do not have to deal with the extremely loud fans in Arrowhead. Justin Herbert has struggled this season but he is going to step up big in this game.

They always play Kansas City very tough, and this game should stay close with Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to miss. Do not be surprised if this one comes down to the very last play.

Who will prevail on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Van Jefferson Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (+110): With Cooper Kupp going down with an injury someone on the Rams needs to step up as a playmaker. That someone is going to be Van Jefferson, who has been eased back into the fray after starting the season on IR. He looked great last week with John Wolford at quarterback and things are only going to get better with Mattew Stafford back. Look for Stafford to go Jefferson’s way a lot in this game and connect with him for over 40.5 receiving yards.

Patriots Best Bet

Damien Harris Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+170): This is the week that the Patriots get Harris going. They want a two-headed monster in him and Rhamondre Stevenson as they close out the season. Getting the fourth-year back up to speed will be key moving forward for this offense so don’t be surprised if they feed him and give him goal line opportunities. Look for Harris to find the end zone in this game.