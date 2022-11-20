Share All sharing options for: Patriots vs. Jets: New England takes 3-0 lead over New York in second quarter

The New England Patriots are back from their bye week and welcome AFC East division rival New York Jets to Foxboro. After defeating the Jets 22-17 back in Week 8, the Patriots will look to extend their winning streak to 14 straight games over the Jets.

In a cold and windy Foxboro, follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 3 : 0 Jets

Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

After a 10-minute technical delay, the Patriots offense took the field first - with Isaiah Wynn manning Mac Jones’ blindside and Yodney Cajuste at right tackle. The Jets attacked the new-look offensive line early, recording a sack off the right side on the first play from scrimmage. A four-yard run by Damien Harris and seven-yard completion to Nelson Agholor forced a punt by Michael Palardy.

New York’s offense got off to a slow start as well. Zach Wilson scrambled for a six-yard gain on first down while under pressure, but Michael Carter was stuffed on second-down and New England forced a throwaway on third-down. Wilson scrambling and throwing the football away while under pressure was a notable change from the Week 8 matchup, where he threw three poor interceptions.

It was a second quick three-and-out for Patriots’ offense on their next possession. Jones found Jonnu Smith on a quick-hitter for seven yards on second down, but his third-down pass intended to Tyquan Thornton was broken up.

Facing a second-and-14 after a false start penalty, Wilson again made a play with his legs, scrambling for a first-down. After the first first-down of the day, Wilson’s next pass downfield was dropped by an open Denzel Mims. After a three-yard rush by Michael Carter, Wilson’s third-down pass was incomplete. After a pair of penalties on both teams - including a poor one on Raekwon McMillan who almost blocked a punt - Braden Mann punted back to New England.

The Patriots’ offense finally found some life courtesy of Damien Harris. After a five-yard carry on first down, Harris broke a 22-yarder the next play. Two plays after, Jones found Meyers on a screen who used a nice block from Yodney Cajuste to pick up 11 more yards. On the following second-down, Jones hit Parker on a quick slant and then converted a third-down sneak himself. Facing another third-and-one, Jones handed off to Jonnu Smith on a reverse. Smith found the edge and appeared destined to score, but fumbled trying to switch hands - which he did recover. The Patriots faced a then fourth-and-one, but settled for a 24-yard field goal. [Patriots 3 : 0 Jets]

Injury Report: OL David Andrews (thigh) is questionable to return.

Second quarter