The New England Patriots are back from their bye week and welcome AFC East division rival New York Jets to Foxboro. After defeating the Jets 22-17 back in Week 8, the Patriots will look to extend their winning streak to 14 straight games over the Jets.
In a cold and windy Foxboro, follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know.
Live Score: Patriots 3 : 0 Jets
Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives
First quarter
After a 10-minute technical delay, the Patriots offense took the field first - with Isaiah Wynn manning Mac Jones’ blindside and Yodney Cajuste at right tackle. The Jets attacked the new-look offensive line early, recording a sack off the right side on the first play from scrimmage. A four-yard run by Damien Harris and seven-yard completion to Nelson Agholor forced a punt by Michael Palardy.
New York’s offense got off to a slow start as well. Zach Wilson scrambled for a six-yard gain on first down while under pressure, but Michael Carter was stuffed on second-down and New England forced a throwaway on third-down. Wilson scrambling and throwing the football away while under pressure was a notable change from the Week 8 matchup, where he threw three poor interceptions.
It was a second quick three-and-out for Patriots’ offense on their next possession. Jones found Jonnu Smith on a quick-hitter for seven yards on second down, but his third-down pass intended to Tyquan Thornton was broken up.
Facing a second-and-14 after a false start penalty, Wilson again made a play with his legs, scrambling for a first-down. After the first first-down of the day, Wilson’s next pass downfield was dropped by an open Denzel Mims. After a three-yard rush by Michael Carter, Wilson’s third-down pass was incomplete. After a pair of penalties on both teams - including a poor one on Raekwon McMillan who almost blocked a punt - Braden Mann punted back to New England.
The Patriots’ offense finally found some life courtesy of Damien Harris. After a five-yard carry on first down, Harris broke a 22-yarder the next play. Two plays after, Jones found Meyers on a screen who used a nice block from Yodney Cajuste to pick up 11 more yards. On the following second-down, Jones hit Parker on a quick slant and then converted a third-down sneak himself. Facing another third-and-one, Jones handed off to Jonnu Smith on a reverse. Smith found the edge and appeared destined to score, but fumbled trying to switch hands - which he did recover. The Patriots faced a then fourth-and-one, but settled for a 24-yard field goal. [Patriots 3 : 0 Jets]
Injury Report: OL David Andrews (thigh) is questionable to return.
