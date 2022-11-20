Patriots vs. Jets inactives: David Andrews, DeVante Parker make their return in Week 11

In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their 10th game of the 2022 regular season. They will take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, trying to improve to 6-4 on the year and finally leaving last place in the AFC East.

Luckily for them, the Patriots will have all hands on deck — at least when looking at the players on the active roster at the moment.

Patriots inactives

S Joshuah Bledsoe

RB Kevin Harris

DT Sam Roberts

RB J.J. Taylor

CB Shaun Wade

For the first time all season, the Patriots’ inactives list consists entirely of healthy scratches: Joshuah Bledsoe, Kevin Harris, Sam Roberts, J.J. Taylor and Shaun Wade were not listed on Friday’s injury report.

This means that the three questionables — WR DeVante Parker (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (back), LB Josh Uche (hamstring) — have all been cleared to go. In Parker’s case, he will make his return after missing the previous game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Also back is starting center David Andrews. The 30-year-old was out the last two games because of a concussion, but he will return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Two players missing from the inactives list are defensive tackle Christian Barmore and punter Jake Bailey. Barmore was originally ruled out for the game because of a knee injury, but he has since been placed on injured reserve. Bailey, meanwhile, was doubtful because of a back issue but he too has been sent to IR.

Jets inactives

S Tony Adams

WR Corey Davis

QB Joe Flacco

CB Bryce Hall

RB Zonovan Knight

DT Sheldon Rankins

TE Kenny Yeboah

The two biggest names on the Jets’ inactives list were already ruled out on Friday: wide receiver Corey Davis and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins — two starters — will miss the game because of knee and elbow injuries, respectively.