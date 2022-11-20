Week 11 is in full swing, with the New England Patriots (5-4) set to take on the New York Jets (6-3) at 1 p.m. ET. All our eyes will be on that game, naturally, but there is a lot of other football that will be played.

With a total of 11 other contests on the menu, let’s find out who Patriots fans should be cheering for. Welcome to the latest edition of our Patriots Rooting Guide.

1 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (4-6): Go Bears! The Bears did beat the Patriots, but a Chicago victory would still help improve New England’s strength of schedule tiebreaker. | FOX, fuboTV

Carolina Panthers (3-7) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3): Go Panthers! The Patriots do own the Panthers’ third- and sixth-round draft picks next year, but they are still the team to pick in this NFC-AFC matchup. | FOX, fuboTV

Cleveland Browns (3-6) at Buffalo Bills (6-3): Go Browns! The Bills losing a third game in a row would be good news for New England in a highly competitive AFC East. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Washington Commanders (5-5) at Houston Texans (1-7-1): Go Commanders! It doesn’t really matter that much, but rooting for the NFC team over the AFC team makes sense here. | FOX, fuboTV

Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1): Go Eagles! Indianapolis is still alive in the AFC playoff race, so let’s play this one safe. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at New Orleans Saints (3-7): Go Saints! The Patriots own the Rams’ fourth-round draft pick next year courtesy of the Sony Michel trade. A New Orleans win would help in that regard. | FOX, fuboTV

Detroit Lions (3-6) at New York Giants (7-2): Go Lions! Why the Lions? Because a win might help them overtake the Panthers in the standings when all is said and done, helping those two New England draft picks. | FOX, fuboTV

4:05 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Denver Broncos (3-6): Go Raiders! The Patriots will play the Raiders later this season, so a Las Vegas win would positively impact New England’s strength-based tiebreakers. | FOX, fuboTV

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Minnesota Vikings (8-1): Go Vikings! Three words: strength of schedule. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6): Go Steelers! The Patriots already beat Pittsburgh, while Cincinnati is a direct competitor in the playoff race. Easy choice here. | CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV

8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4): Go Chiefs! It might feel wrong to root for Kansas City here, but the Chargers are more direct competition for a playoff spot at the moment. | NBC, Peacock, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss the game, and to take a look at this story stream for all of our Patriots-Jets coverage.