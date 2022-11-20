Update 11/20/2022: David Andrews injury update: Patriots center feared to have suffered season-ending thigh injury

It appears New England Patriots center David Andrews might miss extended time due to the thigh injury he suffered in Week 11 against the New York Jets.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the fear is that the injury is a serious one that “could end his season”. Andrews will undergo further testing on Monday, but “good news is not expected.”

Update 11/20/2022: David Andrews injury update: Patriots center ruled out against Jets because of thigh injury

After originally announcing him as questionable to return to their Week 11 game against the New York Jets, the New England Patriots have now ruled out starting center David Andrews. The 30-year-old is dealing with a thigh injury.

Additionally, the Patriots also ruled out offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot).

Original story 11/20/2022: David Andrews injury update: Patriots center leaves game against Jets with thigh injury

Starting center David Andrews was forced to leave the New England Patriots’ Week 11 game against the New York Jets in the first quarter. He is dealing with a thigh injury.

Andrews remained on the ground following a screen pass and had to be helped off the field. The 30-year-old headed immediately into the locker room while assisted by members of the Patriots’ medical staff.

He was later announced as questionable to reenter to the game.

Andrews had just returned to the lineup after having missed New England’s previous two games because of a concussion. He immediately resumed his position at the heart of the New England offensive line.

“David’s a great leader on our team,” quarterback Mac Jones said earlier this week. “He’s played against a lot of different defenses, played on some really good teams, so he provides that positive energy and obviously is a great football player, but it’s a lot of the other things too. He’s kind of the bell cow of that whole deal. He does a great job.”

With Andrews now out because of his thigh issue, the Patriots turned to veteran backup James Ferentz to replace him. Ferentz had already started the previous two games, including a Week 8 contest against the Jets.

Additionally, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn has also been announced as questionable. Wynn, who started at left tackle in place of Trent Brown, is dealing with a foot injury.