New England Patriots links 11/21/22 - Jet Sweep: Pats’ walk-off win saves the day, seals the series

- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Jets. Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game’s only touchdown; Patriots win 14th straight game against Jets, secure 7th straight series sweep; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Jets Week 11 stats.
- Mike Dussualt gives us 7 key takeaways from the Patriots last-second win over Jets. 1. Slow starts follow offense out of the bye week.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Patriots last-second win over the Jets on Sunday. 2. Patriots pass defense shuts down “controlled” Jets passing game.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Jets.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones - Matthew Judon - Deatrich Wise, Jr. - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Devin McCourty - Marcus Jones.
- Highlights: Week 11, Jets at Patriots. (5.56 min. video)
- Zack Cox goes inside Marcus Jones’ ‘movie script’ game-winning punt return: ‘I’ve never been a part of anything like that in my life.’
- Mike Kadlick recaps how rookie punt returner Marcus Jones was the difference in Sunday’s win.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots groomed Marcus Jones for breakout moment.
- Michael Hurley recaps how it wasn’t pretty, but the Pats delivered a win that only comes around once in a lifetime.
- Zack Cox picks four takeaways from the last-minute win over the Jets. 1. Defense does its job.
- Alex Barth gives us 11 takeaways from the ‘down to the final seconds’ 10-3 win over the Jets. “Yes, Jones was sacked six times. But when he wasn’t on his back, he quietly played one of his better games this season. He completed 23 of his 27 pass attempts for 246 yards, and didn’t even come close to turning the ball over.”
- Darren Hartwell offers his Pats-Jets takeaways as Marcus Jones’ punt-return TD caps bizarre win. 1. Offensively bad offenses.
- Mike Kadlick breaks down the Patriots miraculous Week 11 win: That ending was something else… and I cannot believe both of these teams held playoff spots prior to today’s game.
- Zack Cox points out how the streaking Patriots won’t sustain success without fixing their offense.
- Karen Guregian writes how the “offense remains an eyesore and a concern going forward. About the only good thing [the offense] did was give the defense a breather, putting together extended drives, most of which ended without points.”
- Andrew Callahan spotlights how the Patriots defense is bringing its championship mindset to life.
- Dakota Randall gives us a Patriots’ updated playoff picture after a wild win over the Jets.
- Zack Cox notes Bill Belichick said it was a coaching decision why Trent Brown didn’t start vs. Jets.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Both David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn exited the Patriots Week 11 win over the Jets in the first half with injuries which may sideline them for multiple weeks.
- Dakota Randall gives us the latest on tackle Isaiah Wynn, who reportedly could miss time due to a foot injury suffered Sunday afternoon.
- Mark Daniels relays everything Bill Belichick said after the Patriots walk-off win over Jets.
- Justin Leger highlights Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh with differing views on the loss to the Pats.
- Matt Vautour shows us the pre-game hope and post-game reaction from the back pages of the New York tabloids.
- Michael Hurley’s Four Ups, Four Downs from Sunday’s defensive-fueled victory over Jets
- Matt Dolloff picks his Patriots Ups & Downs: The heavy winds were no doubt a factor in the kicking game today, but with two misses, Folk came up short of his usual standard.
- Andy Hart gives his Pats-Jets thumbs up, thumbs down: Marcus Jones provides exciting end to defensive day
- Greg Bedard recaps Patriots walk-off win vs Jets. (3.42 min. video) Bedard calls the offense in this game “decent” considering the conditions.
- Patriots Talk podcast: The aftermath. Tom Curran and Phil Perry break it all down and discuss the positives fans can take from the game. (30.35 min. video)
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Week 11 Game Recap: New England Patriots 10, New York Jets 3. The Jets had more punts (10) than completions in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots and managed just 103 net yards.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 11: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. Marcus Jones turns on the jets for game-winning punt return TD. 2. Defenses dominate at Foxboro. 3. Zach Wilson struggles again versus Pats D.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 11 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. Pats-Jets: With such a struggle for the passing offense, is there any hope for a turnaround? Quarterback Mac Jones played turnover-free football, which was one of the most notable positives of the day for the team; More.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) Six things I know or think I know so far in 2022 season: Jets in trouble; Vikings will rebound.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 11 grades. Patriots: B-, Jets: C.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Jets takeaways: New England sinks New York with punt return TD in final seconds.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Patriots shock Jets with controversial 84-yard punt return touchdown in final seconds to win game. /No controversy. It was a hit to his side, not the back.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots return punt for TD with five seconds to play, beat Jets 10-3.
- Bobby Kownack (NFL.com) Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes ‘the distance,’ returns punt for Patriots’ 14th straight win over Jets.
- Staff (Football Zebras) Week 11 Officiating Liveblog: Questions on whether there was an illegal block in the back by the Patriots. “These are the most consequential blocks on the return and the approach is from the side in each case”
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Marcus Jones: I thought Jets would try to kick it out of bounds.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots fear serious thigh injury for David Andrews.
- Staff (ESPN) Jets claim longest active streak of losing to a single team.
- John Healy (Audacy) Marcus Jones punt return TD sends shockwaves across Jets, Patriots Twitter.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Zach Wilson said he didn’t let the Jets’ defense down. Here’s why he’s wrong.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL has seen a record number of close games, through 11 weeks.
- Staff (ESPN) Tom Brady movie ‘80 for Brady’ releases first trailer.
- Brian Costello (NewYorkJets) Jets suffer crushing loss to Patriots on late punt return TD.
- Antwan Staley (NY Daily News) Jets offense failed to conquer Patriots demons once again.
- John B (GangGreenNation) Patriots 10 Jets 3: Heartbreak in Foxborough...hopefully not a turning point.
- Randy Lange (NewYorkJets) For Jets, 7-3 would’ve been nice but 6-4 ‘doesn’t affect who we are.’
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) Jets’ Robert Saleh says offense vs. Patriots was ‘dog [bleep],’ so why is Zach Wilson defending the indefensible?
- Randy Lange (NewYorkJets) Jets-Patriots Game Recap: Unhappy return does in the Jets in bitter 10-3 loss.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Jets bemoan errors, missed call on disastrous punt return TD: ‘Heartbroken.’
- Max Weisman (New York Jets) Jets’ wild loss to Patriots also included possible missed penalty.
- Brian Costello (New York Jets) Jets report card: This offense was worse than putrid.
- 2-Minute Drill (NewYorkJets) Week 9 Game Review: Eric Allen and Quincy Enunwa break down Sunday’s game against the Patriots. (4.50 min. video)
- MacGregor Wells (GangGreenNation) Game Thread: First half and Second half.
