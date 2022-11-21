The New England Patriots took down the New York Jets for a second time this season with a last-second 10-3 victory. Both teams are now at 6-4 with the Patriots passing the Jets in the division standings due to their superior head-to-head tiebreaker.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game.

Offense

Total snaps: 63

QB Mac Jones* (63; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (63; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (63; 100%), RT Yodny Cajuste* (63; 100%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (60; 95%), TE Hunter Henry* (53; 84%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (49; 78%), C James Ferentz (48, 76%), LT Trent Brown (43; 68%), WR Nelson Agholor* (37; 59%), TE Jonnu Smith* (34; 54%), WR DeVante Parker (25; 40%), WR Kendrick Bourne (24; 38%), LT Isaiah Wynn* (20; 32%), WR Tyquan Thornton (17; 27%), RB Damien Harris* (15; 24%), C David Andrews* (15; 24%), WR Raleigh Webb (1; 2%)

*denotes starter

It was an ugly day for a New England offense which only accounted for three points. Mac Jones played all 63 snaps, managing the game well despite the low point total.

Rhamondre Stevenson continues to be the lead back even with Damien Harris back from his one-game absence due to an illness. Stevenson saw 49 snaps compared to 15 for Harris, touching the ball 21 times compared to Harris’ 10.

Jakobi Meyers logged 60 snaps, missing just three total offensive plays. Nelson Agholor was the next highest with 37 out of all of the receivers. This comes as a bit of a surprise as he was barely playing prior to the bye week. DeVante Parker played 25 in his return from a knee injury while Kendrick Bourne played 24. Tyquan Thornton’s role was significantly reduced and he saw just 17 snaps.

Hunter Henry was on the field a lot, playing 53 snaps; he caught just one pass, though. Jonnu Smith was more productive in his 34 snaps, catching the ball four times for 40 yards.

The offensive line was a complete disaster in this game. Not only did it give up six sacks, it also suffered two big injuries. Cole Strange, Michael Onwenu and Yodny Cajuste all managed to play 63 snaps, while David Andrews was limited to just 15 as he left early on with a thigh injury.

As a result, backup center James Ferentz ended up playing 48 snaps. Isaiah Wynn got the start at left tackle, which came as a surprise, but he only played 20 snaps before being forced to leave with a foot injury. This led to Trent Brown coming in and playing 43 snaps.

Defense

Total snaps: 50

S Devin McCourty* (50; 100%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (46; 92%), S Kyle Dugger* (45; 90%), CB Jonathan Jones* (44; 88%), CB Jalen Mills* (42; 84%), LB Matthew Judon* (41; 82%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (39; 78%), CB Myles Bryant (30; 60%), DT Davon Godchaux* (29; 58%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (29; 58%), S Adrian Phillips (26; 52%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (23; 46%), DT Daniel Ekuale (19; 38%), LB Josh Uche (18; 36%), CB Jack Jones (17; 34%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (14; 28%), S Jabrill Peppers* (14; 28%), LB Raekwon McMillan (9; 18%), LB Anfernee Jennings (9; 18%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (6; 12%)

*denotes starter

The defense was special in this game, and it started up front with Deatrich Wise Jr. playing 39 downs and constantly getting pressure. Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy each played 29 snaps and helped shut down the Jets rushing attack.

Ja’Whaun Bentley led the linebackers with 46 snaps, and he was all over the field. Matthew Judon was right behind him with 41 and continued his Defensive Player of the Year-worthy campaign with 1.5 sacks.

The cornerbacks also had a really nice game. Led by starting duo Jonathan Jones (44 snaps) and Jalen Mills (42) the group shut down the New York playmakers. Of note is that rookie Jack Jones only saw 17 snaps in this game after he got beat by Denzel Mims on a deep ball early in the game.

Devin McCourty, as usual, played all 50 snaps with Kyle Dugger not far behind at 45. Adrian Phillips had a smaller role in this one, only logging 26 plays. Jabrill Peppers only saw 14 snaps but delivered some big hits while he was out there.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 30

S Brenden Schooler (26; 87%), WR Matthew Slater (26; 87%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (25; 83%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (24; 80%), S Jabrill Peppers (23; 77%), LB Raekwon McMillan (21; 70%), LB Anfernee Jennings (19; 63%), WR Raleigh Webb (16; 53%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (16; 53%), LB Jahlani Tavai (15; 50%), CB Jonathan Jones (14; 47%), CB/PR/KR Marcus Jones (14; 47%), P Michael Palardy (11; 37%), LS Joe Cardona (11; 37%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (9; 30%), S Adrian Phillips (8; 27%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (7; 23%), K Nick Folk (7; 23%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (5; 17%), G Cole Strange (4; 13%), G Michael Onwenu (4; 13%), OT Yodny Cajuste (4; 13%), C James Ferentz (4; 13%), OT Trent Brown (4; 13%), CB/PR Myles Bryant (4; 13%), S Kyle Dugger (3; 10%), TE Jonnu Smith (2; 7%), CB Jalen Mills (2; 7%), DT Daniel Ekuale (1; 3%), CB Jack Jones (1; 3%)

In a game where field position was so important, the special teams unit showed up in a big way. Marcus Jones only played 14 but had the biggest play of the game as he delivered an 84-yard punt return touchdown to win the game.

Michael Palardy played 11 snaps in his Patriots debut and had a nice game punting the ball. Nick Folk played seven snaps and he took over kickoff duties with Jake Bailey out. He also missed two field goals in a windy environment.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OL Kody Russey

Bailey Zappe did not get in this game despite some fans in Gillette chanting his name and lobbying for him to come in. Kody Russey was signed to the active roster and did not see the field, but that may change moving forward with all of the injuries on the offensive line.

Inactive

RB J.J. Taylor, RB Kevin Harris, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, S Joshuah Bledsoe

All five of the Patriots’ inactives were healthy scratches. None of these players get a ton of action and with others returning from injury after the bye week it is not surprising to see them inactive.

J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris should remain healthy scratches with Harris and Stevenson on the roster. Sam Roberts is not playing even with Christian Barmore out so he will likely be a regular on this list. Shaun Wade and Joshuah Bledsoe have found themselves here many times this season as the secondary has been solid.