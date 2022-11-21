Patriots reportedly re-sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad following stint with Cardinals

A familiar leg will be returning to the New England Patriots’ special teams.

The organization has re-signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Vizcaino, 26, cleared waivers after filling in for injured Arizona Cardinals incumbent Matt Prater against the Los Angeles Rams. And in what became a 27-17 win at SoFi Stadium, the 2018 undrafted free agent from the University of Washington went 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points.

“You’re always excited for guys that get an opportunity and then excel,” Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord said during a video conference last week. “I’m really excited for Tristan. Great guy. I can’t say enough about him when he was here. He did a great job for us when he was here. ... You always pull for a guy that does everything you ask.”

New England most recently released Vizcaino from the practice squad to begin November after prior stints in October and September. He originally signed following a tryout at mandatory minicamp, but was waived at the league’s roster deadline in August.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Vizcaino has also been a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. Over eight career games in the regular season, he stands 11-for-12 on field goals and 15-for-20 on extra points. His NFL run also includes 18 touchbacks through 38 kickoffs.

Sunday at Gillette Stadium, Patriots veteran Nick Folk handled kickoffs in addition to field goals and extra points against the New York Jets. Punter Michael Palardy, now on the 53-man roster, served as his holder with former first-team All-Pro Jake Bailey on injured reserve due to a back injury.

Two openings on the practice squad remain.