Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for 49ers vs. Cardinals?

The San Francisco 49ers (-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (+10) to close out Week 11. The Cardinals sport a theoretical home field advantage but are still big underdogs: the game is being played in Mexico City and not in Arizona.

The 49ers come into this one with a treasure chest full of weapons now that everyone is healthy. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk on the outside while also having one of the best tight ends in the NFL in George Kittle. They also have Christian McCaffrey, who can do it all and just got back explosive second-year running back Elijah Mitchell. This team has the ability to put up big point totals against a weak Cardinals defense.

Their defense is no joke either as it is headlined by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Bosa is a wrecking ball off the edge and can change a game with one play. Warner is the field general on this defense and will help shut down the run while also being an elite pass coverage receiver.

Arizona has an offense that could be explosive, but they have not put it all together yet this season. They are likely without starting quarterback Kyler Murray in this one again, so the offense will remain a bit stagnant. Colt McCoy will get the start and he has DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown at his disposal to try and make big plays.

The Cardinals defense, on the other hand, always seems to be the weakness of their team. They have been decent this season, but still have major holes. They need to get pressure on Garoppolo and force turnovers to stay in this game. Look for Budda Baker to make a big impact in some way on this game.

The 49ers are 10-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Player Prop of the Night

Christian McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-155): McCaffrey has been a massive part of this offense ever since he was acquired before the trade deadline. They are going to get him the ball in the red zone and give him a chance to find paydirt. Look for McCaffrey to score a touchdown whether it is on the ground of through the air.