Patriots vs. Vikings Monday injury report: David Andrews projects as a non-participant, five others limited

Had the New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Monday, center David Andrews would not have.

The starter and captain was listed as a non-participant on the estimated injury report after exiting with a thigh injury the afternoon prior versus the New York Jets. The team soon downgraded his status from questionable to out as veteran backup James Ferentz stepped in at the pivot for the final 48 snaps.

An additional five members of New England’s active roster projected as limited as the Minnesota Vikings matchup nears.

Here’s the initial prognosis ahead of Thanksgiving’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

C David Andrews (thigh)

Vikings

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee)

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, “there is a chance” that Andrews will be able to return late in the regular season or potentially the postseason. “Not guaranteed. But a chance,” he added, after the Patriots All-Decade selection underwent further testing on Monday. Andrews required assistance from the training staff as he departed for the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s last-second win at Gillette Stadium.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

LB Anfernee Jennings (back)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

Vikings

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

LB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

Wynn also did not return to New England’s offensive line after sustaining a foot injury 20 downs in against New York. The 2018 first-round pick started the game at left tackle over incumbent Trent Brown in what head coach Bill Belichick called “a coaching decision.” The rest of Monday’s hypothetically limited stayed in for the Patriots, including the rookie returner who returned for an 84-yard touchdown with five seconds remaining.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Vikings

WR Justin Jefferson (toe)

No Patriots would have graduated to full participation on Monday. But the Vikings’ two-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver would have despite dealing with a toe injury. Jefferson was held to 33 receiving yards in Sunday’s 40-3 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The LSU product set the 2022 NFL single-season high with 193 receiving yards the previous weekend.