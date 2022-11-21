New England Patriots center David Andrews might have dodged a bullet when he went down during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is “a chance” the veteran can return later in the season or for a potential playoff run.

Andrews, 30, suffered a thigh injury in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Jets. He had to be helped off the field by members of the team’s medical staff, and immediately left for the locker room.

While initially announced as questionable to return to the game, Andrews never reentered the contest and was eventually ruled out at the half. The Patriots later also listed him as a non-participant on their projected first injury report leading into the upcoming Thursday’s night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Before the injury on Sunday, Andrews had been on the field for 438 of the Patriots’ offensive snaps — the fifth-highest number on the team, despite him missing two contests due to a concussion suffered in Week 7 versus Chicago. He did make his return from the head injury on Sunday against New York, but was on the field for only 15 snaps before being forced to depart again.

After Andrews left the contest, the Patriots turned to veteran backup James Ferentz to man the center spot. Ferentz already filled in during the starter’s previous absence, and he is expected to do so again for the foreseeable future.