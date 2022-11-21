A New England Patriots active roster featuring five running backs is down to four.

The organization announced the waiving of J.J. Taylor on Monday, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Taylor, 24, had been promoted to the 53-man roster to begin November after residing on the practice squad since its formation in September. On a depth chart occupied by Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris and rookie fourth-round pick Pierre Strong Jr., he was inactive Sunday against the New York Jets along with sixth-rounder Kevin Harris.

The Patriots originally signed Taylor as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The 5-foot-6, 185-pound University of Arizona product has gone on to appear in 12 games. His NFL career includes 52 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns to go with six catches for 20 yards.

Taylor played 17 offensive snaps and recovered a fumble versus the Indianapolis Colts in his lone game action this regular season. He is subject to the league’s claiming system.

New England stands with two openings on the practice squad after re-signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday.