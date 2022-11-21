Week 11 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals both take their act abroad: the two NFC West rivals will square off at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6): Go Cardinals! All-NFC matchups usually have only a limited impact on the AFC playoff race, and this game is no exception. Still, Arizona is the team to root for here: the Patriots will face off with the Cardinals later this year, meaning that tonight’s matchup with the 49ers will impact New England’s strength-of-schedule — and possibly strength-of-victory — tiebreaker one way or another. | ESPN, fuboTV

