New England Patriots links 11/22/22 - Wiggle room: Rhamondre Stevenson makes ‘em miss

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Vikings Wednesday injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor; sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Patriots offense needs an identity for the stretch run, and might’ve found it vs. Jets. “the biggest thing holding this offense back on Sunday was that it doesn’t have a core set of plays that the group can execute consistently to string drives together.” /Worth the read.
- Mike Dussault previews a Patriots post-Thanksgiving push to the playoffs.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Damien Harris.
- Locker Room Celebration after win over Jets. (1 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
- Patriots Postgame Show: Breaking down last second win over Jets, Injury updates; More. (1 hr, 48 min.)
- Postgame Show Interview: Davon Godchaux. (3.30 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Jets film review: How the old Mac Jones resurfaced and why he wasn’t good enough
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: This is no rivalry. The Patriots dominance over the Jets is downright comical; More.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his knee-jerk reactions to Week 11: Pats-Jets. Mac Jones was getting to the top of his drop and, to the pleasant surprise of everyone, found his receivers with their eyes turned looking for the ball instead of 12 yards upfield still getting into their breaks, which was a welcome new wrinkle.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Monday breakdown, observations, thoughts on the Pats 10-3 win over the Jets. Running backs once again carry the day.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five thoughts on the Patriots’ win over the Jets. The Patriots selection of Marcus Jones back in April was an absolutely brilliant move.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The 84-yard difference one Sunday in Foxborough.
- Mike Reiss cleans out his Patriots-Jets notebook: ‘The Patriots rank 31st in red zone offense...if it doesn’t get better this week it might never happen. The Vikings rank 32nd in red zone defense, allowing 20 touchdowns in 28 trips.’
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Jets Notebook: Marcus Jones saves struggling offense. ‘As Mitch McDeere (of John Grisham’s The Firm) once said, “It might not be sexy, but it’s got teeth.”’
- Phil Perry issues his Patriots Report Card: Special teams, defense save the day in sweep of the Jets.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 11 Report Card: Until the offensive line is fixed, the offense will struggle. Not just in the passing game but in the running game as well.
- Eric Wilbur says that at 6-4, the Patriots are still in the heat of the competition thanks to a defense that has quietly become one of the best in the NFL.
- Gage Nutter spotlights how Deatrich Wise Jr. and Matt Judon rattled Jets’ QB Zach Wilson.
- Khari Thompson mentions how Bill Belichick credits Troy Brown for Marcus Jones’ rise as punt returner.
- Zack Cox relays Rhamondre Stevenson explaining his mind-blowing first down vs. the Jets. ‘I kind of hold my hat on not letting the first person tackle me.’
- Matt Dolloff takes a look at the Week 11 AFC playoff picture: Patriots climb even higher after win over Jets.
- Jason Ounpraseuth finds NFL Twitter thankful Patriots-Jets didn’t go to overtime.
- Alex Reimer has no use for CBS analyst Trent Green.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) The 2022 Patriots’ defense is a classic Bill Belichick masterpiece: After Sunday’s win over the Jets, it’s clear New England has the best defense in the NFL.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn wild card or win AFC East in NFL playoff picture.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) “Not enough consistency” on offense for Patriots Sunday.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Week 11 Takeaways: How the Raiders finally closed a game; the Lions are winning; Plus, Patrick Mahomes becoming Brady-esque in late-game situations, Zach Wilson’s words troubling for Jets, Burrow’s carrying Bengals and much more.
- Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: Odell Beckham Jr.’s potential impact is still unclear; Plus, Melvin Gordon’s waning status, Zach Wilson’s makeup concerns and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 11: Chiefs stay dominant with a little déjà vu; Bills survive the storm with help from “squirrel”.
- Nate Davis (USA Today) 32 things we learned from Week 11: Special teams can be pretty special.
- Mike Tanier (FootballOutsiders) Walkthrough: Eagles avoid a crisis, Cowboys issue a statement; More.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 12: Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings; More.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Week 11. Winner: Clutch return GOAT Marcus Jones.
- Lorenzo Reyes (USA Today) NFL Week 11 winners and losers.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 11 winners and losers, plus weekly grades for every team and picks for 49ers-Cardinals in Mexico City. Loser: Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh. ”As bad as Wilson was, the Jets still could have won this game if they would have just PUNTED THE BALL OUT OF BOUNDS at the end of regulation. If the the coaching staff calls for the punt to go out of bounds, then the game almost certainly goes to overtime, but the Jets decided to test fate and fate responded by punching them in the face.”
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 11 overreactions and reality checks.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Did Jets, Vikings, and Giants get exposed Sunday, or do they still have something left?
- Adam H. Beasley (ProFootballNetwork) Coaches on the hot seat after Week 11: Nathaniel Hackett is out of moves.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots.
VIEW FROM NEW YORK
- Ian O’Connor (NY Post) Bill Belichick carries new Jets tune as he delivers different kind of misery.
- Billy Riccette (JetsWire) What the defense had to say about their performance and the game Sunday.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Zach Wilson only made things worse after brutal Jets game.
- Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Garrett Wilson unloads frustration about Jets offense: ‘This s–t’s sorry’.
- Billy Riccette (JetsWire) Justin Hardee points finger at himself for punt-return touchdown.
- Billy Riccette (JetsWire) AFC East, Wild Card standings through Week 11.
Loading comments...