Report: Patriots center David Andrews wants to ‘attempt to play through’ his thigh injury

David Andrews’ outlook was a bleak one just two days ago, but it appears recent developments have been positive for the New England Patriots starting center. The latest injury update comes via a report from MassLive’s Mark Daniels: Andrews’ thigh issue apparently is “something he wanted to attempt to play through”.

Tuesday’s practice appeared to be proof of his approach. Andrews was not just present, but going through warmups while in full gear — a sign that he indeed is giving it a go.

David Andrews is here at the start of practice. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/59c9CnwOH6 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) November 22, 2022

This development, to put it frankly, is wild. Just two days ago, Andrews had to be helped off the field after suffering a thigh injury that was later described as potentially season-ending.

While there was some optimism the day after the game that he might be able to return toward the end of the season, him participating in practice just two days later was not expected. That is especially true given that the 30-year-old was projected as a non-participant on the first practice report of the week on Monday.

Of course, time will tell just how active a participant the team captain really was and how his body will respond. With the Patriots playing the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, there is still a chance he eventually ends up inactive.

Nonetheless, his presence alone is a positive development for a team in dire need of some improved offensive line play.