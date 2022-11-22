Patriots vs. Vikings Tuesday injury report: David Andrews limited, Isaiah Wynn sidelined for New England

There was no hypothetical injury report for the New England Patriots or the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. But there was David Andrews.

After being estimated as a non-participant to begin the short week, the starting center, captain and franchise All-Decade selection returned to the practice fields as Thanksgiving prep officially got underway. He did so in a limited capacity despite the season-scaring thigh injury that forced him out in the first quarter versus the New York Jets two afternoons prior.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn marked the lone absence for New England’s active roster with the visit to Minnesota nearing.

Here’s the updated prognosis ahead of Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Vikings

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (knee)

Wynn, who was forecasted as limited on Monday, went from questionable to out against the Jets after starting and sustaining a foot injury. Incumbent left tackle Trent Brown replaced the 2018 first-round pick on the blindside from there. The Patriots have since signed reserve bookend Conor McDermott off the New York practice squad and to the 53-man roster.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

C David Andrews (thigh)

LB Josh Uche (hamstring)

LB Anfernee Jennings (back)

CB Marcus Jones (ankle)

Vikings

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (calf)

LB Za’Darius Smith (knee)

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion)

Veteran backup center James Ferentz replaced Andrews for the remaining 48 offensive snaps last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. But the latter Patriots lineman joined a list of partial participants on Tuesday that all finished what became a 10-3 AFC East win in the closing seconds.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Vikings

WR Justin Jefferson (toe)

Minnesota’s two-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver was listed as a full participant on Monday’s projected injury report due to a toe issue. That continued following Tuesday’s walkthrough. Jefferson caught three passes for 33 yards in a 40-3 runaway loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. He had set the 2022 NFL single-game best with 193 yards the previous weekend while catching 10 passes and one touchdown across 16 targets.