Patriots sign offensive tackle Conor McDermott off Jets’ practice squad

The last selection in the 2017 New England Patriots draft class has returned.

The organization officially signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott off the New York Jets’ practice squad on Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

McDermott, 30, was selected in the sixth round at No. 211 overall, trailing Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers, Troy’s Antonio Garcia and Arkansas’ Deatrich Wise Jr. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound UCLA product was awarded to the Buffalo Bills following his rookie preseason before heading to East Rutherford in 2019.

During his Jets tenure, McDermott appeared in 35 games and made six starts while also catching a touchdown pass as an eligible tight end. He served as a standard elevation from the practice squad for both AFC East meetings with the Patriots this fall, and totaled 76 snaps on offense and 29 snaps on special teams since September.

The reunion comes on the heels of center David Andrews’ thigh injury as well as offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn’s foot injury. The latter was most recently listed as a non-participant.

New England stood with an opening on the active roster after running back J.J. Taylor was waived to begin the week.

The Minnesota Vikings host Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.