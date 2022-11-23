Pats Pulpit Reacts: What’s the biggest concern for the Patriots offense right now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The New England Patriots are 6-4, riding a three-game winning streak, and have climbed all the way up into the sixth playoff seed in the AFC. Things are trending in the right direction, but there are definitive concerns about the offensive side of the ball.

The unit, quite frankly, has not been good lately. The numbers reflect this: the unit led by sophomore quarterback Mac Jones and first-year play-caller Matt Patricia is ranked just 23rd in the NFL in scoring (18.5/game), 25th in yards (317.6/game) and expected points added (-0.061/play), and 29th in giveaways (17).

Last week’s game against the New York Jets was a perfect encapsulation of the unit’s issues. While it actually moved the ball quite effectively against one of the NFL’s best defenses and did not turn it over for the first time all year, it contributed just three points to the 10-3 victory. Why? Because of negative plays and untimely penalties.

Those are just a symptom, though. The underlying problem might originate elsewhere, so let’s use this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey to identify it by asking: What’s the biggest concern for the Patriots offense right now?

To answer this question and give an update on the general confidence in the club heading into Week 12, please make sure to fill out the following form. Also, keep an eye out for the results to be published ahead of the Thanksgiving game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SQV3KO/">Please take our survey</a>

Finally, as always, please share your thoughts on all the questions as well as your personal answers in the comment section down below. Happy debating!